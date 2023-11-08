Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer Returns To NYC With A Spine-Chilling Threat

The second post-credits scene in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" reveals that Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) is now independently wealthy and owns the Ghostbusters' old firehouse headquarters in New York City. It also teases future trouble in the shape of the ghost containment unit in the basement. New York and the firehouse are two classic "Ghostbusters" elements that received relatively little love in the first "Afterlife." Of course, it's no surprise that the sequel focuses heavily on the Big Apple just like the first look at the movie teased.

With the firehouse set and Ecto-1 in play and all central characters wise to the ways of paranormal entities, Ghostbusters old and new need a truly terrifying threat to match Gozer the Gozerian (Olivia Wilde and Shoreh Aghdashloo) — and by the looks of the trailer, things are about to get creepily chilly. Viewers learn that there is an Ice Age afoot with an apparent death chill power that's ready to destroy all of the Big Apple. So, who are you gonna call?

Directed by Gil Kenan, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" will be released in theaters on March 29, 2024.