Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer Returns To NYC With A Spine-Chilling Threat
Choosing to largely ignore 2016's "Ghostbusters," Jason Reitman's 2021 movie "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" introduces a hefty dose of rural charm to the paranormal comedy franchise. It takes the action to Summerville, Oklahoma, where Egon Spengler's (Harold Ramis) daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and grandchildren Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) arrive after the old scientist's death. What follows is a wild ride that pays homage to virtually every element of the 1984 comedy classic, reveals what the old squad has been up to, and introduces new faces who serve as versions of the archetypal characters from the original — from Logan Kim's tech-savvy Podcast to Paul Rudd's Louis Tully (Rick Moranis) expy Gary Grooberson.
With glowing audience reviews and a worldwide box office haul of over $200 million against a $75 million budget, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is a success story that's well worth a sequel. Now, the first trailer for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" is here, and fans can prepare to jump on the nostalgia train once more.
The Ghostbusters are back in town
The second post-credits scene in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" reveals that Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) is now independently wealthy and owns the Ghostbusters' old firehouse headquarters in New York City. It also teases future trouble in the shape of the ghost containment unit in the basement. New York and the firehouse are two classic "Ghostbusters" elements that received relatively little love in the first "Afterlife." Of course, it's no surprise that the sequel focuses heavily on the Big Apple just like the first look at the movie teased.
With the firehouse set and Ecto-1 in play and all central characters wise to the ways of paranormal entities, Ghostbusters old and new need a truly terrifying threat to match Gozer the Gozerian (Olivia Wilde and Shoreh Aghdashloo) — and by the looks of the trailer, things are about to get creepily chilly. Viewers learn that there is an Ice Age afoot with an apparent death chill power that's ready to destroy all of the Big Apple. So, who are you gonna call?
Directed by Gil Kenan, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" will be released in theaters on March 29, 2024.