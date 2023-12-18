Wheel Of Time Proved How The Rings Of Power Can Redeem Itself In Season 2

Amazon Studios has been pouring resources into acquiring major IPs that it can build into multi-season epics for its streaming service. This is nothing new in the modern entertainment industry. HBO has "Game of Thrones." Apple TV+ has "Foundation." Netflix still claims to have a "Chronicles of Narnia" reboot in the works. In the case of Jeff Bezos' entertainment enterprise, two of the biggest flagship shows are "The Wheel of Time" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Both shows are still in their infancy. Season 1 of the Robert Jordan adaptation came out in 2021, and the correlating installment of the Second Age Tolkien show arrived a year later. Both projects got off to a rocky start, too, with the initial seasons of "Wheel" and "Rings" receiving abysmal Rotten Tomatoes audience scores of 60% and 38%, respectively.

Here's the thing, though. In the summer of 2023, Season 2 of "The Wheel of Time" finally arrived, and guess what? It got better. Way better. How much better? The Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes audience score jumped 22 percentage points from Season 1, landing at a solid and respectable 82%. Translation: It's great now.

Season 2 of "The Rings of Power" should arrive at some point in the not-too-distant future (assuming the Hollywood strikes haven't had any hitherto unknown effects on the production). The question is, can Amazon's flagship Middle-earth series learn from the upward momentum of "Wheel of Time" and do the same? Let's consider some of the factors that drove the successful second installment of Robert Jordan's on-screen universe. From there, we'll take a look at how "Rings of Power" could learn from those lessons to redeem its tepid initial reception as it moves its massive Second Age story forward.