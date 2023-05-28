Rings Of Power Season 2 Rumor: Important Characters Spotted On Battle Sets

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

Season 1 of "The Rings of Power" was a fun return to Middle-earth. One thing it severely lacked, though, was momentum. Sure, there were some minor skirmishes in the Southlands, followed by the big Mount Doom kablooey. The Stranger confronted those Eastern mystics, too, and we saw some wolves and, like, a Balrog for a split second. By and large, though, things were slow. Really slow.

Now, we don't blame J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay for the slow start. (In fact, we think skeptical readers should give the show a second chance.) The creative team behind the project faced COVID-19 restrictions, and they were still finding their sea legs throughout Season 1. All that said, Season 2 needs to pick up the pace — and a recent scoop from fan site Fellowship of Fans indicates that we may be getting just that.

The group already leaked drone photos a while back showing a set of destroyed buildings that looked an awful lot like the crucial Elven city of Eregion. Galadriel actor Morfydd Clark also recently hinted at a slew of incoming new villains, which could make things interesting in the upcoming season.

Now, the latest news via Fellowship of Fans has several important characters on battle sets. It reads as follows: "EXCL: Actors present at the battle sets at Shotresbrooke park include Robert Aramayo (Elrond) Ben Walker (Gil-Galad), Sam Hazeldine (Adar) Selina Lo (Elf) Morfydd Clark (Galadriel)." Let's break this confusing (though exciting) jumble of parentheses, actors, and Tolkienian names down, shall we?