Wheel Of Time S2 Producers Weber, Reibiger & Kehoe Created Their World With Over 300 Sets - Exclusive Interview

What has been the most challenging part of adapting a world this big?

Mike Weber: The challenging thing for a big fantasy adaptation is having it stand out, not only in the context of adapting the source material but also having seen a lot of big fantasy adaptations subsequent to that. Having it feel fresh in the context of all of these shows that are out there — in addition to adapting the source material — is a challenge we're always aware of, because there's a lot of other great shows out there, but we want ours to be the best. We strive to have it stand out, not only from a great adaptation standpoint but also from the rest of the fantasy landscape out there.

Similar to that, David Goyer, who's the showrunner for "Foundation" on Apple TV+, recently mentioned in an interview the idea that getting a world like this — a story like this — set up and moving is very, very challenging. You don't want to lose your audience; you want to explain all the characters. In Season 2, there's a time jump, which can kill momentum. You've got to rebuild momentum. Going into Season 2, do we expect to see the speed of the show start to move forward?

Marigo Kehoe: I don't think we deliberately set a speed. The time jump is very easy to follow. We've seen Moiraine lose her power at the end of Season 1. We introduced a Seanchan at the end of Season 1, and you've seen the first episode now. You pick up with Moiraine, who's lost her power, and then you follow each of the characters on their individual journeys through to the end of the season.

It's got its own momentum. It does speed up. It is big. We've got a lot of action but a lot of source material, a lot of book stuff in there, which is great for the fans. As Mike said, we've changed a lot of stuff, but the speed and the journeys ... They're all doing their own things, so you jump and find them in different places, which gives its own momentum. And [it's] very character-driven, which is wonderful.