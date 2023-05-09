I've Read Lord Of The Rings Dozens Of Times & I Think Unhappy Tolkien Fans Should Give Rings Of Power A Second Chance

Middle-earth runs in my blood.

Growing up, I loved reading, listening to, and watching "The Lord of the Rings" on an endless loop. I discovered Rob Inglis' brilliant narration of the trilogy and "The Hobbit" at a young age, and basically kept the audio rolling on repeat for a solid decade. I can still quote entire sections of the text (with voices), Stephen Colbert-style. My brothers and I would make a point to annually watch the extended editions of Peter Jackson's iconic trilogy in a 12-hour marathon. Before we watched, with Hobbit-like deftness, my wife would create a smorgasbord of Middle-earth-approved dainties, including authentic lembas bread using Tolkien's original recipe.

Like most of my Tolkienian peers, I was nervously excited when I discovered the rights for a televised Middle-earth series were up for grabs. Over the next few years, I covered the run-up to the first season of "The Rings of Power," first with speculation of what might be coming, then with solid facts. I sat down and interviewed cast members, had personal talks with the showrunners and Amazon Studio's Jennifer Salke, and generally got amped up for the upcoming adventure.

Then, to my horror, the release of the show became yet another cultural proxy war. Overly vocal social media personalities polarized the fan base, creating a decidedly mixed response.

Since then, we've had some time to digest things. I'm fully willing to admit that what we've seen so far isn't perfect. And yet, when you step back, what JD Payne and Patrick McKay have managed to create is truly something special. For all the doubters and the (much smaller group of) downright haters out there, here are a few of the reasons I think you should give the series a second chance.