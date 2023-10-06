The Wheel Of Time's Forsaken Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Wheel of Time" Season 2, Episode 8

Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" series has an obvious big baddie in the form of the Dark One. As the series begins, the Father of Lies has spent ages locked away in defeated isolation. As he reemerges, he guides the evil events of the world, partly through his greatest and most powerful servants: the Forsaken. In much the same way that J.R.R. Tolkien's Dark Lord Sauron commanded his Ringwraiths as extensions of his will outside the physical boundaries of his own kingdom, the Forsaken traipse across Jordan's world, causing trouble and opposing Rand and the other Two Rivers heroes whenever they cross paths.

The Forsaken have been a major part of Season 2 of Amazon Studios' "Wheel of Time" adaptation. In fact, Season 1 was updated before the release of Season 2 with an end-credit scene that depicts the infamous Darkfriend Social, where a group of the Dark One's followers (including many of the Forsaken) gather and plot their master's ultimate triumph. Season 2 eventually opens with that same sequence. We also see the first two Forsaken freed in the form of both Ishamael (played by Fares Fares and whom Rand and Moiraine mistake for the Dark One in the Season 1 finale) and Lanfear (played by Natasha O'Keeffe and who initially masquerades as the seductive innkeeper Selene). By the season finale, we also meet the spidery Moghedien, who reveals that the rest of the Forsaken have been unleashed and will soon be pestering Rand and company as they prepare for Tarmon Gai'don — i.e., the apocalyptic Last Battle.

The question is, who are these outcast antagonists, where did they come from, and how will they impact the story moving forward?