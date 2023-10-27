Bizarre One Chicago Storylines That Left Us Stunned

"Chicago Med" is known for its shocking twists and turns, usually related to the romantic lives of those who work at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. However, sometimes the drama comes purely from an illness, a disease, or, in this instance, an infestation.

In Season 8, Episode 15 of "Chicago Med" — entitled "Those Times You Have to Cross the Line" — patient Walter Crotty (Brian Huskey) comes in to see Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss). He has a fever and a cut on his leg. When Crotty develops a rash during his hospital stay, Halstead and Dr. Grace Song (T.V. Carpio) jump to a baffling conclusion — Crotty is carrying the bubonic plague. Yes, that bubonic plague.

Of course, Crotty doesn't have the plague, and he arguably would have been better off not coming to the hospital at all, because his rash is due to Gaffney having bed bugs. The hospital is in the midst of a janitorial strike, and leadership has brought in underpaid workers to do a very minimal cleaning job. The union ultimately wins their deal because the bigwigs would rather pay workers fairly than get hit with endless lawsuits from patients with bed bug bites. Anyone else feel itchy?