Chicago Fire's Steamiest Moments Ranked

If you can't handle the heat, stay out of the kitchen — and Firehouse 51. The Truck and Squad team of "Chicago Fire" might fight fires on the streets, but they start plenty of their own in the sheets, to say nothing of the back room at Molly's bar.

Mrs. O'Leary's cow may have started the Great Chicago Fire by kicking over a lantern, but even she would be jealous of how certain moments on "Chicago Fire" pack such heat. Whether catching a case of burning love or just kissing with a fiery passion, Chicago's favorite firefighters haven't been able to keep their hands off each other for 11 seasons and counting.

Since the show's debut in 2012, couples can't stop making up, breaking up, and hooking up — both on and off the job. With a massive core cast, and constantly rotating guest stars, "Chicago Fire" has more potential for romantic tension than you can shake a stick at. Such moments inspired Mouch to write a firehouse romance novel, and us to order them from sweetest to most scorching. Grab a fan and read on for "Chicago Fire's" steamiest moments ranked.