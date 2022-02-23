Chicago Med's Steven Weber On Behind-The-Scenes Antics And Fan Reception - Exclusive Interview

Here's something I think about every week when I watch the show and I want to know your take: Is Dr. Dean Archer a good guy or a bad guy? Should we like him or dislike him, because I personally waffle back and forth.

He's a good guy, but he's a guy that has been through a lot of stuff in his life, as so many people have. He's a guy that was a Naval surgeon, he's seen action. He's had some issues maybe relating to that. Maybe he's had some personal issues. He's a bit of a mystery. He can be very short with people. Certainly, in the beginning when we saw him, he made some choices that were really questionable and rough around the edges. I think the show has softened him a little bit, but he's still not immediately likable. He has proven himself as a person who has a heart, even though it might be encased in a lot of armor. I think he is a good guy, but like so many people in this world today, it's hard, he's seen a lot.

Well, that "is he or isn't he" mentality makes for a great character, for sure, because you never know what's coming. Does that make him fun to play, or is it challenging?

It's always fun. First of all, it's fun being on this show in the way that getting to work at your life's dream is fun. The character does present some challenges because, listen, I'm starting to hear from people and fans of the show that he's not particularly liked, and that's a little disconcerting coming from a guy like me who has worked all his life specifically to be liked. It's a little weird, but it is fun. It is challenging because I know that he comes off a certain way, so the challenge is for me to try to inject a little heart and soul underneath, and people are beginning to see it, and the writers certainly are beginning to pick up on it, that he's not just a wrinkled, mean, ticked-off guy. He's got some layers to him, and in the upcoming episodes, we will begin to see those layers revealed.

Well, that takes me to my next question, which is, in the last episode we saw you in [before the winter hiatus] we learned that Dean hasn't spoken to his son in 15 years. Might this half of the season reveal more about his personal life? We know some stuff about his past, but not much about his present.

It's really hard for me to speak to that for a couple of reasons — one, because I don't want to give away any secrets, and two, I really don't know. I can tell that, like I said, they're starting to scratch away at this guy and we're getting hints of his past. When I read that line, "My son hasn't talked to me in years," I thought, "Oh, he has a son, good to know." It's exciting to see what happens. I don't think the writers and the show would have spent as much time on keeping Dean around if they weren't going to reveal some stuff about him, the why's and the wherefores that make him such a pain in the ass half the time.