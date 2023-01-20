Chicago Fire Fans Are In Tears Over The News Of Taylor Kinney's Leave Of Absence

Following the news that Taylor Kinney would be taking a break from portraying Lieutenant Severide on "Chicago Fire," some fans wasted no time expressing their sadness at his upcoming absence. "OMG how can you have Chicago Fire without Taylor Kinney!" @SherryG50496649 tweeted. "Aww this just breaks my heart!"

While Severide's ostensibly temporary departure from the show has disappointed fans of the character, many have prioritized expressing well-wishes for Kinney. "I am heartbroken about the Severide news, but I really hope Taylor Kinney is alright!" @docmarcelsgirl1 tweeted. With information on the reason for Kinney's leave remaining ambiguous, others noted the value of being respectful and considerate as to what the actor may be dealing with. "I just want to send good thoughts and support that him, his family, and friends are alright, and wait until an official update is released, as no one knows what Taylor may be going through, so I just hope everything is ok," u/NorthernLights3-2-1 commented.

While the span of Kinney's leave is still unclear, it at least seems that the actor will be absent from a portion of the latter half of "Chicago Fire" Season 11. For now, fans will have to wait for further details when or if the star or the show's creative team decides to share an update on the situation.