The Ending Of Stephen King's Rose Red Explained

Stephen King's "Rose Red" is a 2002 miniseries about a hungry, hungry haunted house — and the paranormal investigators determined to survive snacktime. Of course, survival isn't on the table for all the tasty psychic morsels Dr. Joyce Reardon (Nancy Travis) has gathered to help her wake Rose Red. Joyce is obsessed with scientifically proving the Gilded Age Seattle mansion with a past is actually haunted.

With her tenure at stake and her reputation on the line, Joyce doesn't care if she has to feed Rose Red a psychic or two to get her proof. And with a cast stacked with delicious actors like Julian Sands, Melanie Lynskey, and Emily Deschanel, Joyce really has options. Of course, Joyce quickly gets in over her haunted head. Meanwhile, other members of her party get pulled into mirrors, shape-shifting rooms, and eldritch gardens.

"Rose Red" started its life as a possible collaboration between Stephen King and Steven Spielberg and ended as a TV miniseries with a literally explosive ending. The miniseries was a viewings smash upon its debut and still holds appeal with audiences today. Join us as we prowl around the grounds of this spooky season staple. Watch out for living statues, and read on for the ending of Stephen King's "Rose Red" explained.