Why Melanie Lynskey Was 'Excited' To Tackle Dark Roles On Yellowjackets & The Last Of Us

When you consider Melanie Lynskey's nearly 100 acting credits, it's easy to forget where the performer got her start. Though she's widely known for guest-starring on sitcoms like "Young Sheldon," "Mom," and "Two and a Half Men," Lynskey's first role was as the real-life killer Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's "Heavenly Creatures." That film saw her character hatch a plan with her best friend, Juliet Hulme (Kate Winslet), to murder her mother with a brick.

With that in mind, it feels largely appropriate that Lynskey has been seen most recently on two of the grimmest shows on TV. She played the militant rebel and vengeful killer Kathleen on HBO's apocalyptic series "The Last of Us," and can currently be found on Showtime's cannibal drama "Yellowjackets," where she is the leading protagonist, Shauna, in the modern timeline.

For her part, Lynskey has largely appreciated her return to playing darker roles on those popular series. In fact, she told The Hollywood Reporter as much when she sat down for a round table with several other notable actors. "Yeah, I didn't have reservations about the material; I was excited," she recalled. "I was excited to read something in all of those cases where it was a woman who was going through it, and it was being shown."