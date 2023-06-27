A Room With A View Star Julian Sands Dead At 65

British actor Julian Sands' death has been confirmed. Sands died at the age of 65 after going missing while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area in San Bernardino County, CA, per People. After five months, remains found in the area where Sands went missing have been positively identified as belonging to the actor.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a statement, "The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results."

Sands was an avid outdoorsman. "Close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning," he described his happiest moment to The Guardian in 2020. Worrying news about him started to emerge in the morning of January 19, when CNN reported that the actor had been missing since Friday, January 13. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the extremely difficult weather conditions in the area had already claimed two lives in the last weeks.

Sands is survived by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz and his three children.