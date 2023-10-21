Whatever Happened To Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum?

In October 2001, the hit 21st century reimagining of Superman's origin story titled "Smallville" premiered on the WB to enormous fanfare and excitement. Starring Tom Welling in the lead role as a teenage Clark Kent, the show's early seasons chronicled his discovery of his powers, his romance with Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk), and the beginnings of his friendship with none other than Lex Luthor. It was through "Smallville" that actor Michael Rosenbaum — whose biggest credits at the time were "Urban Legend" and "Midnight In The Garden of Good and Evil" — first launched his television career, and he'd be forever associated with the role of Lex Luthor.

For seven seasons, Rosenbaum shaved his head to play the definitive version of Superman's greatest nemesis, a complex take on the character that made one hope that maybe Lex would redeem himself after all. When he didn't, descending further into supervillainy, it was clear that Rosenbaum was born for this role. When series creators Al Gough and Miles Miller and three cast members all left the series in 2008, it was a shock, but nowhere near as shocking as Rosenbaum's departure. Sure, "Smallville" did its best to keep Lex alive, but the show was never the same without him.

Thankfully, after years of waiting, Rosenbaum returned for the two-part series finale in 2011, where his Lex helped usher Clark into his destiny as Superman. But what happened to Michael Rosenbaum afterward? Well, let's just say he's kept himself busy.