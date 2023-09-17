Justice League Unlimited: 5 Things Only Adults Noticed

One of the most shocking moments in "Justice League Unlimited" comes in Season 2's final episode, "Epilogue," when Terry McGinnis learns the truth about his history and connection to Bruce Wayne. The story takes place a decade-and-a-half after the events of "Batman Beyond," when the future Batman meets with Amanda Waller and learns he is the biological son of the late Dark Knight.

In the conversation between the former Task Force X leader and the future hero, Waller reveals that she, not Wayne, rewrote his DNA to ensure another Batman would rise once the original's fight against crime ended. Waller recounts being impressed with Batman's continued resilience but noticing he was getting older and weaker. So to avoid having a world without Batman, she decided to make a new one and created Project Batman Beyond. When Waller explains that she acquired Batman's DNA since "he left it all over town," Terry shoots her a look with a raised eyebrow. She points out that's "not remotely what I meant," as she acquired blood samples, not other bodily fluids as the look seemed to suggest.

Bruce was a playboy who romanced many women in Gotham City and beyond. So Terry's reaction to hearing he spread his DNA "all over town" is fitting. However, when it came to getting the samples, Waller used blood, not anything else. However, she definitely could have phrased how she acquired the DNA differently to avoid having to explain what she truly meant in the first place.