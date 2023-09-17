Justice League Unlimited: 5 Things Only Adults Noticed
"Justice League Unlimited" is often remembered as one of the best DC Comics animated shows — alongside the incredible series that proceeded it, including "Batman: The Animated Series," "Superman: The Animated Series," and "Justice League" — with its large ensemble cast of characters, willingness to tackle comic book storylines, and sharp writing earning it rave reviews over its three-season run. While the show was never afraid to have more mature points, some of the jokes and references in the series ended up pushing the boundaries of what was appropriate for younger audiences.
Between multiple jokes at the Flash's expense, suggestive lines between characters romantically involved with each other, such as Huntress and the Question, and one of the biggest twists of the entire series being framed alongside how much Bruce Wayne gets around in his personal life, "Justice League Unlimited" featured many moments that were intended for adult audiences but were subtle enough younger viewers wouldn't pick up on them.
The Flash was the butt of jokes
In "Justice League Unlimited," the Flash (iconically voiced by Michael Rosenbaum) often serves as comic relief, with the character's actions and lack of maturity making him the target of several unkind comments from his Justice League teammates. The speedster is no stranger to jokes at his expense regarding his cockiness and arrogance with women. In the original "Justice League" animated series, he is regularly picked up for going fast with women, a clear innuendo about his personal life.
In the "Justice League Unlimited" episode "Flash and Substance," Wally West meets his match with reporter Linda Park. His comic book partner can be seen during a news report accidentally telling the audiences watching at home she hopes to link up with the Flash for a news piece, saying, "When we come back, I'll try to get with him," before correcting herself and saying, "get to him ... for an interview." However, she doesn't mince her words with what she says next, sharing that Wally is "a total babe" while comparing him to "the entire track team at once."
Take that comment as you will, but as far as suggestive comments go in "Justice League Unlimited," Park's remarks sit among the most apparent lusting in the series.
A big reveal turned into a sex joke
One of the most shocking moments in "Justice League Unlimited" comes in Season 2's final episode, "Epilogue," when Terry McGinnis learns the truth about his history and connection to Bruce Wayne. The story takes place a decade-and-a-half after the events of "Batman Beyond," when the future Batman meets with Amanda Waller and learns he is the biological son of the late Dark Knight.
In the conversation between the former Task Force X leader and the future hero, Waller reveals that she, not Wayne, rewrote his DNA to ensure another Batman would rise once the original's fight against crime ended. Waller recounts being impressed with Batman's continued resilience but noticing he was getting older and weaker. So to avoid having a world without Batman, she decided to make a new one and created Project Batman Beyond. When Waller explains that she acquired Batman's DNA since "he left it all over town," Terry shoots her a look with a raised eyebrow. She points out that's "not remotely what I meant," as she acquired blood samples, not other bodily fluids as the look seemed to suggest.
Bruce was a playboy who romanced many women in Gotham City and beyond. So Terry's reaction to hearing he spread his DNA "all over town" is fitting. However, when it came to getting the samples, Waller used blood, not anything else. However, she definitely could have phrased how she acquired the DNA differently to avoid having to explain what she truly meant in the first place.
The Huntress and the Question's steamy back and forth
The Huntress and the Question might seem like an odd couple at first glance, but the pair's chemistry is through the roof in the Gail Simone-written episode "Double Date."
The pairing between the no-nonsense, faceless hero and the masked vigilante who isn't afraid to live in the moment results in one of the steamier interactions in the entire "Justice League Unlimited" series. The pair's flirty back and forth leads to a kiss between them, with Huntress grabbing Question's tie, leading him to ask where they are headed. Huntress responds by telling him not to ask so many questions, with the scene implying the duo are going to spend time together in a more intimate way.
The relationship between Question and Huntress ends up totally working despite their stark differences in personalities. Huntress is fascinated with the Question and is eager to break his hardened attitude by romancing the suave hero. Ultimately, she gets her wish, and as the episode implies, the characters have fun with each other.
The Atom got a close look at Wonder Woman
In the "Justice League Unlimited" episode "Dark Heart," the superteam faces off against robots using nanotechnology, leading them to work alongside the Atom, whose shrinking powers and genius-level intellect make him the perfect weapon to combat them.
When the Atom tells Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman he needs to get inside the main vessel to stop the robot attack, Diana Prince holds him in her hand and guides him through the attackers with her fellow heroes. As the battle gets more tense, Wonder Woman tells Ray Palmer that she needs to use both her hands to fight through the robots. She finds a new place to hide the pint-sized hero by putting him atop the breastplate of her armor. The show zooms in on Atom's new hiding spot, which gives viewers a close-up of the mini-hero standing atop Wonder Woman's cleavage.
While the spot ends up being a perfect place for the Atom to sit while Wonder Woman continues to fight robots, there's little question that the writers and animators knew what they were doing by placing the Atom on Wonder Woman's armor and positioning him on top of her breasts. The scene is hilarious and one of the most intentionally adult moments of the show.
Power Girl's assets got Green Arrow's attention
While Power Girl doesn't officially appear in "Justice League Unlimited," a character heavily based on Supergirl's Earth-2 counterpart appears in the Season 1 episode "Fearful Symmetry." In the episode, viewers meet Galatea, a clone of Supergirl who is mentally linked to the hero, leading Kara Zor-El to have nightmares connected to her counterpart's actions. While she has a different origin and slightly different look from Power Girl, it's clear the character is inspired by her.
During a confrontation between Supergirl and Galatea, the latter does not hold back in their fight. Supergirl is joined by Green Arrow, who can't help himself when describing Galatea's chest window on her costume, commenting, "She's a little more ... mature than you."
Considering Power Girl's history as a sex symbol among heroes due to her salacious window feature, it's not surprising that Green Arrow takes immediate notice of Galatea's costume. However, Oliver Queen should have kept his thoughts to himself, as his innuendo comparing the breast size of Supergirl and her clone wasn't needed, even if it made the interaction funnier than it should have been.