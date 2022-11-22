Professionals' Tom Welling Discusses The Joys Of Smallville Reunions And His Podcast With Michael Rosenbaum - Exclusive

Tom Welling is no stranger to The CW, and fans are happy to welcome the actor back to the network. Welling stars in the new series "Professionals" alongside Brendan Fraser. Before that, he set the tone for the slew of superhero shows that would come down the pipes when he starred in "Smallville" as a young Clark Kent.

The series broke a genre record at the time, lasting 10 seasons before Clark graduated from being the Red-Blue Blur to becoming Superman. Once that happened, the show found its natural conclusion — because the series was never about Superman. "Smallville" focused on how a young kid with powers navigated life, love, and saving the world on a smaller scale so that he may one day be the larger-than-life hero that we all know. And though Welling isn't gracing our screens as a superhero these days, fans have been treated to more than a few reunion panels and fan opportunities with the cast.

Looper spoke to Tom Welling during an exclusive interview in which he discussed his many reunions with the "Smallville" cast and which actors he'd like to see on his new series "Professionals."