James Gunn Clarifies His Stance On Lex Luthor As A Superman Movie Villain

It would hardly be a stretch to call James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" one of the most anxiously anticipated releases in his upcoming slate of DC Universe offerings. In fact, the film would likely rank among the most anticipated movies slated to hit the big screen in the next decade, period. And if you've been keeping track of the film, you know Gunn's latest super-flick has already inspired quite a bit of chatter on social platforms. You likely also know the chatter ranges from steadfast enthusiasm to, well, the exact opposite of that.

The online talk over "Superman: Legacy" hit another level this week after Gunn's appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast. And it did so after Gunn spoke less than favorably about Gene Hackman's portrayal of Lex Luthor in Richard Donner's beloved 1978 film "Superman."

So fevered was the chatter that Gunn — a regular presence on Twitter — took to the platform to address the backlash himself. "In reading these replies, sometimes it seems like people are looking for things to get outraged about & have little sense of history," Gunn's post began, with the filmmaker continuing, "Although Donner's Superman movies are some of my favorites, I've spoken out publicly before ... that Lex Luthor is not my favorite part of those films." Despite the relatively blasphemous "Superman" take, Gunn seems to still see the potential in a big-screen Lex. And when pressed by Rosenbaum, he refused to confirm or deny whether the iconic supervillain will appear in "Superman: Legacy."