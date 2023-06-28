The Untold Truth Of Superman: Legacy

It's been over a decade since Superman headlined his own solo movie, but with the advent of James Gunn and Peter Safran's tenure as the co-heads of DC Studios, the entire hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change. Since their takeover, it's been announced that the DC Extended Universe is about to go through a soft reboot, which will introduce new versions of Superman, Batman, and likely a host of others going forward.

Called "Gods and Monsters," this first chapter of the newly formed live-action DCU will be jumpstarted by the Man of Steel himself, this time played by David Corenswet. Written and directed by James Gunn, "Superman: Legacy" is a new story that will potentially open the doors to an entirely fresh and exciting universe full of your favorite DC heroes. If you thought that DC didn't have the same sort of direction that Marvel Studios had previously, that may be shifting as well. No, Zack Snyder won't be helming a "Man of Steel" sequel, but Gunn's take is bound to get folks just as excited.

Though there's still plenty of time until the release of "Superman: Legacy" in 2025, there are plenty of behind-the-scenes tidbits worth exploring in the meantime. The Man of Tomorrow himself has a vast live-action history, and this time around is no different. So look up in the sky, and get ready to take off, because here are all the things you didn't know about the upcoming "Superman: Legacy."