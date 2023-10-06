The Major Differences Between Amazon Prime's The Wheel Of Time Series And The Books

"The Wheel of Time" has had a wild two-season swing to start its story. Season 1 received a rather middling audience score from fans on Rotten Tomatoes, although Season 2 has so far been much better received. The second installment of the show picked up the pace, moving the story forward and building momentum as it started to work Rand and the rest of the Two River heroes toward the inevitable Last Battle.

However, Season 2 did this while making plenty of changes to the source material. Both seasons consistently tweak, change, and rewrite Robert Jordan's novels to condense the massive 14-book primary story. This is expected in a world with thousands of named characters and dozens of points of view. In a recent interview with Looper, executive producer Mike Weber explained, "You pick your favorites, and you focus on them. That's what Rafe and the writers have done. You zero in on the most dramatic, the most emotional, the most action-oriented points of view, and you tell the story through their eyes, for the most part. That's easier for an audience to engage through."

While effective, this approach does lead to a lot of alterations. Let's take a look at some of the biggest differences — both good and bad — between the first two seasons of Amazon Studios' show and Robert Jordan's correlating source material.