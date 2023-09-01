Did The Wheel Of Time Resurrect [Spoiler] For Season 2?

Contains spoilers for "The Wheel of Time" Season 2, Episode 1

Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" world is loaded with people — and not just nameless faces, either. There are over 2,700 named characters in the book series. While Amazon Studios' ongoing adaptation has scaled that down considerably, there are already dozens of names worth remembering — and that was just from Season 1. One character who stands out, even among so many faces, is Loial. The Ogier (that's oh-geer, not oger) is a larger-than-life non-human friend who plays an important role throughout the books.

However, in the on-screen adaptation, it looked for a minute there like the beloved character wasn't going to live for more than a few episodes. He was stabbed right in the center of his chest in the closing moments of Season 1 and presumed dead by many. Now that Season 2 has kicked off, we've finally received on-screen confirmation that Loial is still alive — and not just that. He looks in fine form. Did the show bring the gentle giant back from the dead? It would seem from the first couple of episodes that the answer is a not-so-clear no.

The Ogier appears to have been so far from any life-threatening harm that the show doesn't bother to address his recovery when he first pops up, at least not right away. Loial simply shows up on screen in the 1st episode of Season 2 (which jumps forward six months or so from the end of Season 1) looking fit and cheerful, as only an Ogier can. It appears Loial will remain at the center of the story as it continues to move forward — which is a good thing. He's a fantastic character who delivers some light-hearted wisdom and humor in an otherwise serious and sobering story.