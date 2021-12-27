The Ending Of The Wheel Of Time Season 1 Explained

Padan reveals to Perrin that his frequent trips to the Two Rivers had nothing to do with selling lanterns. He was there in service of the Dark One, who, like Moiraine, understood that there was not one, but five different Ta'veren located in the small village. The Trollocs, he explains, were sent to the village not to kill Egwene, Rand, Nynaeve, Perrin, and Mat, but to bring them to the Dark one. It's what the pretend traveling salesman says next, however, that forces viewers to grapple with both the nature of notions like "good" and "evil," and to ponder the importance of an uneven number.

"We need the Dark," Padan notes, because "we need balance."

The line is more than just a supposed "bad guy's" justification for turning his back on the Light. It is, in fact, a reality. Without the absence of light (otherwise known as the dark) there is no such thing as light. Conversely, shadows only exist because of light. Padan goes on to explain that the requisite for such a contrast means some of the Two Rivers' protagonists will inevitably "turn to the Shadow." If there were two, or even four, potential champions in Amazon's "The Wheel of Time" narrative, that balance could be easily determined. As it stands, there are an uneven number of these gifted channelers, meaning that unless there's a break-down wherein one dies or remains otherwise neutral, such a balance cannot be struck. Given the conflicted nature of Mat following his curse, the ferocity with which Nynaeve mistrusts the Aei Sedei, and Rand's admission that he's already beginning to feel the madness induced when men touch the One Power, this imbalance could spell disaster.