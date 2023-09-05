The Wheel Of Time Season 2's Sniffer Powers Explained

Spoilers for "The Wheel of Time" Season 2

In the first episode of "The Wheel of Time" Season 2, the show jumps forward in time roughly half a year, fracturing the show's established narrative. After spending most of Season 1 together, the primary heroes of the story are scattered as Season 2 opens, which means the scenes begin to feverishly shift from one character to the next as the ever-more complex story unfolds.

When we catch up with Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) and Loial (Hammed Animashaun), we find them traveling with a group of Shienaran soldiers who are hunting down their enemies on the road. As they go along, at one point, they talk about a "sniffer."

In the "Wheel of Time" books, a sniffer is described as an individual with a unique gift: the ability to literally smell violence. When a violent act is more intense, it creates a stronger "scent" for a sniffer to follow. In essence, this turns them into trackers, an especially useful ability when what you're tracking is a pack of frenzied Fades, Darkfriends, and Trollocs that stole a very important horn and nearly killed your Ogier friend at the end of Season 1. The interesting thing about the sniffer storyline in Season 2, though, is that it's technically combining a couple of different people and elements from Robert Jordan's original "Wheel of Time" books.