Amazon's The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Needs To Fix One Major Problem If It Wants To Win Back Skeptical Readers

Amazon Studios' "The Wheel of Time" wasn't a bust. However, as is the case with most current fantasy adaptations, it wasn't a home run, either. Creative decisions and truncated storytelling left fans bickering over things like whether the show was faithful to the original story and how well it stood on its own merits.

Truth be told, there are many things to criticize, so far. Deeper canonical issues aside, there are a few major sticking points that most viewers could spot from a mile away. For instance, eight hour-long episodes may feel like a lot of time to tell a story, but with a narrative as overwhelmingly massive as Robert Jordan's tale, it barely gives you time to scratch the surface ... let alone start a multi-faceted story with countless protagonists and villains. Things were bound to be rushed from the get-go. Other issues? Everything also feels too clean and tidy for a medieval-inspired setting. Everyone has smooth hands and perfect teeth. Bring on the filth and the dung! Do we need to keep going?

At the end of the day, though, the show did deliver a solid take on its vastly complicated source material. Nonetheless, there's one giant issue that the studio must fix if it wants Season 2 to build on its predecessor, keep fandom engaged, and attract new viewers — and we're talking about an inter-season hurdle that the creative team knew they'd be facing before the first episode of Season 1 even premiered. Namely, if Season 2 is going to succeed, the show needs to fix what it did with Mat Cauthon.