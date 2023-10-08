Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases A Highly-Anticipated Marvel Movie Return From Logan
"Deadpool 3" is shaping up to be an unpredictable project. We know that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will join Ryan Reynolds' titular antihero for the adventure, and he'll sport the X-Man's iconic yellow suit in the process. Apart from that, however, details about the project are being kept close to the vest, but an important character from Wolverine's life might be part of the proceedings.
According to a new rumor from Hollywood insider @CanWeGetSomeToast on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dafne Keen has been in talks to reprise the role of Laura Kinney/X-23 in the upcoming threequel. "Logan" revealed that the character was born from Wolverine's DNA and is therefore his daughter, so it makes sense to have Kinney make an appearance in his big comeback movie. After all, he'll probably want to let her know that he's alive again following his emotional death in "Logan."
Of course, rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt at the best of times, and Keen's potential involvement in "Deadpool 3" remains a mystery. What's more, there are other factors that may prevent the young "Logan" star from being reunited with Jackman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Hollywood strikes could scupper Marvel's plans for Dafne Keen
According to sources close to @CanWeGetSomeToast, Marvel was fully prepared for the SAG-AFTRA strike when it reportedly entered into negotiations with Dafne Keen and expects to re-enter negotiations when the strike is settled. That said, Keen being part of "Deadpool 3" will also depend on her being available once everything has returned to normal. As of this writing, everything is still up in the air, and plans are known to change in Hollywood.
For the sake of speculation, though, let's assume that Keen joins the cast of "Deadpool 3." Her character's inclusion would suggest that the film will be one big family affair for Logan, as the story also reportedly features the best villain from "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," Liev Schrieber's Sabretooth –- a mutant who just so happens to be Wolverine's half-brother –- as well.
These aren't the only exciting rumors surrounding "Deadpool 3," either. Jennifer Garner will reportedly resurrect Elektra as a tribute to early 2000s Marvel movies. Elsewhere, many fans are expecting Halle Berry to return as Storm, believing that she and other X-Men characters might join Wade and Wolverine for the festivities.