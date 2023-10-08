Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases A Highly-Anticipated Marvel Movie Return From Logan

"Deadpool 3" is shaping up to be an unpredictable project. We know that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will join Ryan Reynolds' titular antihero for the adventure, and he'll sport the X-Man's iconic yellow suit in the process. Apart from that, however, details about the project are being kept close to the vest, but an important character from Wolverine's life might be part of the proceedings.

According to a new rumor from Hollywood insider @CanWeGetSomeToast on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dafne Keen has been in talks to reprise the role of Laura Kinney/X-23 in the upcoming threequel. "Logan" revealed that the character was born from Wolverine's DNA and is therefore his daughter, so it makes sense to have Kinney make an appearance in his big comeback movie. After all, he'll probably want to let her know that he's alive again following his emotional death in "Logan."

Of course, rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt at the best of times, and Keen's potential involvement in "Deadpool 3" remains a mystery. What's more, there are other factors that may prevent the young "Logan" star from being reunited with Jackman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.