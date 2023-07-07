Jennifer Garner Reportedly Resurrecting Elektra For Deadpool 3

The multiverse as a concept is getting a ton of recognition in film and television as of late. But if there's any movie to eviscerate it entirely, it's "Deadpool 3."

The Merc with the Mouth, played by Ryan Reynolds, originated on the big screen in Fox's X-Men universe. However, since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, it means the mutants can play within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and given everything shown about the threequel so far, it seems like Deadpool's next adventure will send the Fox-verse out in style. Deadpool will team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in some capacity, and there have been a ton of rumors of other stars who could feature in the plot. And if rumors are to be believed, "Deadpool 3" may feature a deep cut by bringing back Jennifer Garner's Elektra.

The Hollywood Reporter ran the exclusive that Garner will apparently be in the film. No further details were mentioned, like the extent of her role, but it would be a good way to pay tribute to some of the earlier Marvel offerings. Garner debuted as Elektra in 2003's "Daredevil" before spinning off into her own film in 2005. It was poorly received, earning an 11% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. But appearing alongside Deadpool may be a way to redeem this iteration of the character in the eyes of fans.