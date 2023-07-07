Jennifer Garner Reportedly Resurrecting Elektra For Deadpool 3
The multiverse as a concept is getting a ton of recognition in film and television as of late. But if there's any movie to eviscerate it entirely, it's "Deadpool 3."
The Merc with the Mouth, played by Ryan Reynolds, originated on the big screen in Fox's X-Men universe. However, since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, it means the mutants can play within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and given everything shown about the threequel so far, it seems like Deadpool's next adventure will send the Fox-verse out in style. Deadpool will team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in some capacity, and there have been a ton of rumors of other stars who could feature in the plot. And if rumors are to be believed, "Deadpool 3" may feature a deep cut by bringing back Jennifer Garner's Elektra.
The Hollywood Reporter ran the exclusive that Garner will apparently be in the film. No further details were mentioned, like the extent of her role, but it would be a good way to pay tribute to some of the earlier Marvel offerings. Garner debuted as Elektra in 2003's "Daredevil" before spinning off into her own film in 2005. It was poorly received, earning an 11% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. But appearing alongside Deadpool may be a way to redeem this iteration of the character in the eyes of fans.
You just can't kill Elektra
Jennnifer Garner's involvement in "Deadpool 3" makes sense to an extent. One of the actress' most recent films was "The Adam Project," which just so happened to star Ryan Reynolds and was directed by Shawn Levy, who's also helming "Deadpool 3." Plus, Garner has stayed in superhero shape. She regularly uploads videos of herself on Instagram working out, such as one clip from April 26, where she exercises with a friend.
20th Century Fox was responsible for many Marvel movies before the MCU launched outside of the X-Men, so it's nice to see some of them getting their due. Many rumors have circulated around other X-Men characters who could pop up in the film. A lot of fans suspect Halle Berry could return as Storm, especially after she uploaded pictures of herself sporting a very Storm-y hairstyle. Other X-Men possibilities include the returns of James Marsden as Cyclops, Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, and Ian McKellan as Magneto.
Jennifer Garner's inclusion also opens the doors for Ben Affleck to return as Daredevil. He recently reprised another superhero role as Batman in "The Flash," so the question is whether he's willing to don the red cowl once again. That remains to be seen, as well as numerous other cameos that have been rumored over the past few months. There's also the question of the extent of the cameos. "Deadpool 2" featured the main cast of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" for a gag that was 1.5 seconds long. There's no telling how much of the film Elektra will appear in until "Deadpool 3" comes out on May 3, 2024.