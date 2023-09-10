Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases The MCU Debut Of Wolverine's Best X-Men Origins Villain
Few Hollywood franchises have had the highs and lows of the "X-Men" series. Sometimes audiences have gotten a transcendent piece of art like "Logan," and on the opposite end of the spectrum, there's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Seeing as how the upcoming "Deadpool 3" will likely be a sendoff of sorts to the Fox "X-Men" universe, it's only natural to pay tribute to everything that's come before. That means Hugh Jackman is back to reprise his role of Wolverine, and a familiar face may join him.
Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman posted on his Patreon how Liev Schrieber is set to return as Logan's half-brother Victor Creed, a.k.a. Sabretooth, in the superhero threequel. There have already been a ton of rumors of who could potentially turn up in "Deadpool 3," with people speculating everyone from Halle Berry (as Storm) to Patrick Stewart (as Professor X) could come back. And Schrieber getting back to his superhero roots would probably be welcome by fans. While "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" was critically derided by critics and fans, Schrieber was definitely a highlight, bringing gravitas to the dour proceedings. And to be fair, he provided a much more honest portrayal of Sabretooth in that movie than its version of Deadpool (when his mouth was sewn shut).
No word on the extent of Liev Schrieber's role (if it happens at all)
Liev Schrieber wasn't the first actor to portray Sabretooth in live-action. Tyler Mane originally played him in "X-Men," offering a more animalistic interpretation. But it's safe to say Schrieber endows the character with a greater sense of pathos, and while many questionable decisions were made in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," his inclusion wasn't one of them.
It's important to note this isn't official confirmation. It's essentially a rumor at this point, along with many of the other reported cameos popping up in "Deadpool 3." However, Schrieber's return wouldn't be unprecedented, and the only question is it turns out to be true is what the extent of his role would be. If the movie turns out to be one big cameo party, there's a chance he wouldn't get much to do beyond a few jokes. Then again, the film could throw audiences for a loop and really explore the Logan/Victor dynamic in a way that hasn't been seen before on the big screen.
And it isn't just X-Men entering the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. Jennifer Garner is reportedly starring in the movie as Elektra. This could very well be a celebration of all things Marvel, in which case, Schrieber should absolutely be a part of it.