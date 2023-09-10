Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases The MCU Debut Of Wolverine's Best X-Men Origins Villain

Few Hollywood franchises have had the highs and lows of the "X-Men" series. Sometimes audiences have gotten a transcendent piece of art like "Logan," and on the opposite end of the spectrum, there's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Seeing as how the upcoming "Deadpool 3" will likely be a sendoff of sorts to the Fox "X-Men" universe, it's only natural to pay tribute to everything that's come before. That means Hugh Jackman is back to reprise his role of Wolverine, and a familiar face may join him.

Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman posted on his Patreon how Liev Schrieber is set to return as Logan's half-brother Victor Creed, a.k.a. Sabretooth, in the superhero threequel. There have already been a ton of rumors of who could potentially turn up in "Deadpool 3," with people speculating everyone from Halle Berry (as Storm) to Patrick Stewart (as Professor X) could come back. And Schrieber getting back to his superhero roots would probably be welcome by fans. While "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" was critically derided by critics and fans, Schrieber was definitely a highlight, bringing gravitas to the dour proceedings. And to be fair, he provided a much more honest portrayal of Sabretooth in that movie than its version of Deadpool (when his mouth was sewn shut).