Why Is Deadpool Rated R And Will Disney's Deadpool 3 Tone Things Down?

"Deadpool 3" is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but according to those close to the production, the franchise won't lose any of its edge when it joins Mickey's empire. Since Disney acquired Fox and its studios, fans have been concerned that the entertainment giant, well known for its adherence to family-friendly fare, would water down the "merc with a mouth," losing the R rating the franchise is known for.

Surprisingly, all signs indicate that Disney has remained hands-off with "Deadpool 3" when it comes to content, allowing it to maintain the same bawdy, madcap tone as its predecessors, as well as its R rating. As reported by Comic Book, "Deadpool" star Karan Soni, who plays put-upon taxi driver Dopinder, reported back from the set of "Deadpool 3" to assure fans that the film will live up to its reputation for ribaldry. "I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two," Soni said. "There's a lot of that stuff, so it does not feel different."

But Soni did note one major difference from the first two movies: "Deadpool 3" has access to the entire universe of the MCU, an intergalactic toy chest the film takes gleeful advantage of. "[Ryan Reynolds] and [director] Shawn [Levy], they work so well together," Soni continued, "that I think it will be really exciting for people to see how they take their collaborations that they've done, now successfully twice, in this new version and play in this massive sandbox with a lot of stuff." That "massive sandbox" Soni referenced is most likely the MCU.