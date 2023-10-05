Ahsoka Season 2 - Will It Ever Happen?

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1

"Ahsoka" Season 1 is over, ending the eponymous Jedi ronin's latest journey on a pretty major cliffhanger. However, there hasn't yet been any confirmation that a Season 2 is on the way. Though the Writers Guild of America strike has ended, SAG-AFTRA remains on the picket line, keeping prospects of a new production off in the distance. And then there's Dave Filoni's supposed "Star Wars" movie to consider — a project that's surely at least a few years out at this point, but which is meant to tie together the disparate plot threads of the "Mandalorian" era.

For now, all we know for sure is what we get in the "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) gets away and returns to the main "Star Wars" galaxy, his ship filled with mysterious boxes and the three Nightsister Great Mothers (Jeryl Prescott Gallien, Claudia Black and Jane Edwina Seymour) at his back. Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) manages to stow away with him, but Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are left stranded on Peridea. Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) also stays behind, seeking out some ancient secret apparently tied to the Force-wielders of Mortis, and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) joins one of the planet's bandit clans. In a final shot, we see Thrawn approaching the Nightsister planet of Dathomir.

In short, there are tons of plot threads left hanging at the end of "Ahsoka" Season 1, and a second installment seems inevitable. But as of right now, Disney and Lucasfilm haven't set anything in stone. So will "Ahsoka" Season 2 ever happen?