Ahsoka Season 2 - Will It Ever Happen?
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1
"Ahsoka" Season 1 is over, ending the eponymous Jedi ronin's latest journey on a pretty major cliffhanger. However, there hasn't yet been any confirmation that a Season 2 is on the way. Though the Writers Guild of America strike has ended, SAG-AFTRA remains on the picket line, keeping prospects of a new production off in the distance. And then there's Dave Filoni's supposed "Star Wars" movie to consider — a project that's surely at least a few years out at this point, but which is meant to tie together the disparate plot threads of the "Mandalorian" era.
For now, all we know for sure is what we get in the "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) gets away and returns to the main "Star Wars" galaxy, his ship filled with mysterious boxes and the three Nightsister Great Mothers (Jeryl Prescott Gallien, Claudia Black and Jane Edwina Seymour) at his back. Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) manages to stow away with him, but Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are left stranded on Peridea. Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) also stays behind, seeking out some ancient secret apparently tied to the Force-wielders of Mortis, and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) joins one of the planet's bandit clans. In a final shot, we see Thrawn approaching the Nightsister planet of Dathomir.
In short, there are tons of plot threads left hanging at the end of "Ahsoka" Season 1, and a second installment seems inevitable. But as of right now, Disney and Lucasfilm haven't set anything in stone. So will "Ahsoka" Season 2 ever happen?
Why isn't Ahsoka Season 2 happening yet?
Typically, Lucasfilm has been pretty direct about its plans for the various Disney+ "Star Wars" series. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" was explicitly marketed as a limited series, "The Mandalorian" was renewed for Season 2 hours after the Season 1 finale aired, and "Andor" was confirmed early on to be a two-season affair. But with "Ahsoka," Disney hasn't been nearly as forthcoming. That's probably due to a few different things.
For starters, the state of TV production in 2023 has been quite different from previous years because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Subsequent delays have made it difficult for studios with massive franchises like "Star Wars" to draft or commit to long-term release schedules. With the WGA ratifying a new deal and SAG-AFTRA returning to the negotiating table, things could be fully cleared up soon. But even still, the effects of the strikes will continue to be felt as the industry slowly gets back into gear.
Additionally, "Ahsoka" may have been more of a gamble than some of the other "Star Wars" shows, and its role in the expanding "Mandalorian" timeline seems to be in flux. We know that Dave Filoni is intending to direct a theatrical "Star Wars" movie set in the same era, and "The Mandalorian" itself is still getting a Season 4. The storylines of "Ahsoka" could be continued in either of those projects, making the necessity of a Season 2 somewhat iffy.
What the cast and crew have said about Ahsoka Season 2
Due to the press restrictions of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the "Ahsoka" cast and crew haven't said much lately about the potential of a Season 2. However, prior to the actors' strike, Rosario Dawson did discuss that possibility in a couple of different interviews.
"I'm absolutely putting it out into the universe," the actor said in an interview with Empire. "I'm ready. I'm excited. I'm willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond!" Dawson expressed similar sentiments in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying, "I really, really hope the fans love it," because, "That means a) we get to do more and b) we've honored the legacy of this character and this journey, and I know that's what we intended to do."
Those quotes suggest that, at the very least, Disney has been open to the idea of more "Ahsoka" seasons. With the unresolved ending, the show clearly wasn't created strictly as a limited series. It's worth noting, however, that, per io9, official "Star Wars" social media accounts made posts ahead of the Episode 8 premiere that referred to it as a "series finale." Those posts were quickly deleted, keeping the language vague. At the very least, Lucasfilm seems hesitant to confirm that "Ahsoka" is over.
What could be explored in Ahsoka Season 2?
Given the many hanging story threads at the end of "Ahsoka" Season 1, there's a lot of potential for where a Season 2 could go. For starters, Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang (David Tennant) are all stuck in the new galaxy. They still have a ship, but there's no clear source of fuel. Plus, without some proper star charts, leaving Peridea could be incredibly dangerous. "Ahsoka" Season 2 could see them exploring this strange new galaxy, or it could follow their return and lead to another confrontation with Grand Admiral Thrawn.
Thrawn's plan isn't entirely clear, but we can see the shape of it. His first stop after returning to his home galaxy is Dathomir, the home of the Nightsisters. The Great Mothers come with him from Peridea, and he also brings a full starship's worth of mysterious cargo from their ancient fortress. The crates look kind of like caskets, and with the revelation in the Season 1 finale that Thrawn "woke up" the Great Mothers, it seems likely that what he's really brought back is an army of dormant witches. Either way, his end goal is clear: restoring the Empire and destroying the New Republic.
Last and perhaps most important is Baylan Skoll's quest on Peridea. His final shot in "Ahsoka" Season 1 shows him standing atop statues of the Force-wielders — ancient gods of the magical planet Mortis introduced in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" — as he seeks out an ancient power.
Who would star in Ahsoka Season 2?
If "Ahsoka" Season 2 were to happen, it seems inevitable that Rosario Dawson would return in the lead role. Natasha Liu Bordizzo would likely also continue to play a leading role as Sabine Wren, with the two main characters now stuck outside their home galaxy.
Season 2 would probably require a split focus between the two galaxies, as the cast is now evenly divided. Eman Esfandi's performance as Ezra Bridger has been an absolute joy so far, and with luck, he'd play a larger role in "Ahsoka" Season 2 if it happens. Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn would also probably be the main villain for the entirety of the season, rather than coming in for just the last few episodes as he does in Season 1.
One star who sadly wouldn't be able to return, however, is Ray Stevenson, who passed away shortly before "Ahsoka" Season 1 premiered. Since Baylan's journey seems far from over, the role would either need to be handed off to another character or recast — a tough task given that many have praised Stevenson's performance as the best in the series. Lastly, Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati could play a much larger role in Season 2. Abandoned by both her master and Thrawn, Shin seems primed for either a big redemption arc or a catastrophic dark side turn.
How would Ahsoka Season 2 affect Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie?
One of the biggest question marks surrounding "Ahsoka" Season 2 concerns Dave Filoni's "Star Wars" movie. Though we don't know any story details beyond its setting in the "Mandalorian" era, it seems highly likely that Thrawn will be the main villain. The entirety of "Ahsoka" Season 1 builds him up as a massive threat, but he still hasn't struck his first blow against the New Republic. Such an attack would be the perfect focus for a new "Star Wars" movie, which means that Thrawn might be kept in the shadows until the film gets made.
Of course, there's still room for "Ahsoka" Season 2, even if Thrawn winds up being the center of Filoni's movie. Right now, the characters are all a bit too disjointed for a clean and concise two hours. We have to get Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang back from Peridea, prepare the New Republic, find whatever Baylan is looking for, and give Thrawn the time to set up his master plan. Plus, the movie will supposedly include other characters from "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Combined, that's just too much material for a single movie to cover.
Looking at it that way, "Ahsoka" Season 2 actually appears more likely. It would provide the opportunity to build more emotional attachment to these characters and create a clearer pathway to the big cinematic climax. Peridea alone could provide enough material for an entire second season, especially if Baylan is seeking the secrets of Mortis.
How The Mandalorian Season 4 and Skeleton Crew could continue the Thrawn storyline
While there's too much going on in the New Republic timeline right now for a movie to make sense, Filoni's film could be set up without an "Ahsoka" Season 2. It all depends on what exactly transpires in "The Mandalorian" Season 4 and "Skeleton Crew."
The end of "The Mandalorian" Season 3 wraps up every storyline pretty neatly, with Mandalore being reclaimed under Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu setting off on a new series of master-apprentice adventures. But with Thrawn back, it's possible that Season 4 could shift the focus back to the New Republic and the rising threat of open war. After all, the show has always spent time exploring the Imperial remnant.
We don't know much yet about the plot of "Skeleton Crew," but it, too, will be set in the New Republic era. In other words, there are ample opportunities for Lucasfilm to set up the upcoming movie without needing an "Ahsoka" Season 2. If a second installment were to happen, it might make more sense to focus strictly on the new galaxy, as we'll already have plenty of new material back in the New Republic.
Could Luke Skywalker show up?
Disney keeps messing up Luke Skywalker, but as the Thrawn threat continues to grow, it's getting harder and harder to keep him out of the story. Lucasfilm can keep recreating him with CG deepfakes, Mark Hamill's voice, and duct tape, but only as long as his role stays small — showing up to carve up some Dark Troopers, for instance, or building a temple on Ossus.
The problem is that if Thrawn truly becomes a galactic threat, which is where we seem to be heading, it doesn't make sense for Luke to stay in the background. He'd need to take on a much more central role as the New Republic's foremost Jedi master. To that end, the role would probably need to be fully recast, giving Disney the runway to tell new Luke stories in the coming years.
All of that could start in "Ahsoka" Season 2 if Thrawn remains a central focus. It would be fun to see him finally meet Ezra Bridger, and one of the two will need to train Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten) in the ways of the Force. If Dave Filoni truly intends to wrap up the "Mandalorian" era with a theatrical film, he'll likely need to find a way to work in Luke, and not just as an uncanny valley cameo.
Baylan Skoll's Mortis quest opens up a ton of possibilities
Though it hardly gets any attention in the "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale, Baylan Skoll's mysterious quest on Peridea might be the most interesting thread left dangling. In his final shot, we see him standing atop a massive stone statue of the Father, the patriarch of the so-called Force-wielders of Mortis. In "The Clone Wars," Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka are all brought to Mortis, where they meet the Father (who represents balance in the Force), the Daughter (who represents the light side), and the Son (who represents the dark).
During their tumultuous visit, all three Force-wielders wind up dead, and the Jedi awaken back on their ship as if nothing had ever happened. If you look closely at the Baylan shot, you'll see that the Father statue is flanked by likenesses of the Son and the Daughter, the latter of whom is missing her head. Furthermore, the outstretched hand of the Father points toward a faint, distant light that Baylan seems to be moving toward.
The implications here are huge. Is this new galaxy where the Force-wielders, also known simply as the Ones, are from? Artwork of the three is also found by Ezra Bridger in "Star Wars Rebels" within the Jedi temple on Lothal — an ancient site. In the non-canon "Star Wars" Legends timeline, the Force-wielders were also the keepers of Abeloth, a dark Force deity locked away because of her destructive potential. Could that be whom Baylan is truly seeking?
Thrawn is taking Star Wars back to the old Expanded Universe
No matter what exactly Thrawn ends up doing on Dathomir, his storyline is diving deep into the style of the old "Star Wars" Expanded Universe. The '90s and early 2000s saw a barrage of comics, video games, and books (no longer considered part of the canon) embrace the more fantastical aspects of the franchise. There were witches, there was magic, and there were classic sword-and-sorcery action, evil cloning experiments, Force gods, future sight, and extragalactic invaders. As a whole, "Ahsoka" Season 1 embraces many more of those ideas than any Disney "Star Wars" project before. And with Thrawn's dark magic plot only just starting, we're likely to get a lot more EU style if Season 2 gets made.
One possible storyline involves the Grysk Hegemony, a civilization in the Unknown Regions that uses dark arts to bend prisoners to their will and conquers worlds. The Grysks are enemies of Thrawn's own Chiss Ascendancy, as explained in Timothy Zahn's canonical "Thrawn" novels. Some fans have compared the brutal race to the old EU's Yuuzhan Vong — a species that invaded the "Star Wars" galaxy and killed billions in the infamous "New Jedi Order" arc of novels and comics. Thrawn still seems obsessed with the idea of galactic security, and he might be building strength in preparation for a Grysk attack.
The Star Wars sequel trilogy might be a problem for Ahsoka Season 2
There's no shortage of places where an "Ahsoka" Season 2 could take us. From the new galaxy to Mortis and Thrawn's mission on Dathomir, Filoni and his team have a lot of options. However, there's one big shadow looming over the potential of Season 2 and FIloni's movie: the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy.
Because of the sequels, there's a definitive place the galaxy needs to get to by the year 34 ABY. That's about 25 years after the events of "Ahsoka" Season 1. We know that at that point in the timeline, the New Republic is still standing, the Imperial remnant has become the First Order and gained major ground around the Unknown Regions, Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) has been resurrected in secret, and Luke Skywalker's new Jedi Order has fallen. There's also no sign of Ezra Bridger, Ahsoka, Sabine, Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, or any of the other primary "Mando-verse" characters in the movies, despite their story bringing war to a galactic scale once again.
Now more than ever, the sequels feel like a burden on the potential of new "Star Wars" stories. No matter what happens with Thrawn, we know that he doesn't defeat the New Republic, and we know that most of our new Jedi friends don't play a role in Palpaine's last stand (at least, not directly). With that in mind, the most interesting direction for "Ahsoka" Season 2 to go in would be a deeper exploration of the new galaxy. At this point, the best thing for "Star Wars" is new ideas and stories untethered to what we already know.