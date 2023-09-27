Disney Continues To Mess Up Luke Skywalker & Ahsoka Proves It

Close your eyes and put yourself back in 1983. "Return of the Jedi" has just hit theaters, delivering a climactic conclusion to arguably the biggest movie trilogy of all time. After redeeming his father and defeating Emperor Palpatine, Luke Skywalker stands as the last living Jedi in the galaxy, but the future is bright. Now truly a master, his path forward could be virtually anything.

In the decades after "Return of the Jedi," Luke starred in numerous "Star Wars" stories, but never with Mark Hamill portraying him onscreen. Novels and comics showed how he rebuilt the Jedi Order, fell in love, had a son, and fought again and again to protect the galaxy from invaders and would-be tyrants. By the time Disney shut the lid on the old "Star Wars" Expanded Universe, Luke had lived a full life as the most important man in the galaxy — a paragon of virtue and a peerless warrior who was at the center of almost every major galactic event.

And then Disney came along, the canon was rebooted, and the "Star Wars" universe changed forever. Ever since, it's felt like Disney has had no idea what to do with Luke Skywalker. This dilemma has never been more apparent than in the live-action Disney+ "Ahsoka" series, which features both a massive threat to galactic security and the return of a redeemed Anakin Skywalker (sort of) — all with no mention of or appearance from the main character of "Star Wars." Every new release continues to complicate the legacy of Luke Skywalker, and at this point, fixing the problem is getting harder and harder.