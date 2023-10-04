Ahsoka Season 1 Finale Lines That Mean More Than You Realized

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 8 — "Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord"

After numerous lightsaber battles and hyperspace voyages, "Ahsoka" Season 1 is officially over. And while Lucasfilm has yet to confirm whether or not the "Star Wars" show will get more episodes, the Season 1 finale ends on a pretty big cliffhanger.

Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) successfully manages to stow away with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) as he returns to the main galaxy, but Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Huyang (David Tennant) remain trapped on Peridea. Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) also stays behind, joining one of the planet's bandit tribes, and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) continues his quest for, well, we're not entirely sure what just yet. But yes, those were Mortis statues.

It's all a bit abrupt, but perhaps that's appropriate for a show that always seemed more interested in setting up future stories than telling a self-contained narrative of its own. One thing's for sure: "Star Wars" fans will have plenty to chew on while they wait for the next installment in the New Republic era, and that includes a few subtle Easter eggs and clues in Episode 8 itself. As we ponder the great mysteries hiding on Peridea and wait for Thrawn to strike his next blow, let's take a look at some "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale lines that mean more than you may have realized.