Creature Commandos Cast, Episodes, Writer, And More Details

Followers of the more bizarre and esoteric corners of the comic book world are probably pretty excited about the prospect of an animated series based on DC's "Creature Commandos," reportedly on the way. If you're not familiar, the basic premise is that characters based on classic monsters are assembled by the US government to fight Nazis and other threats during World War II.

Since debuting in 1980, the Creature Commandos have pretty much remained niche characters without a lot of mainstream awareness. This might sound similar to how the Guardians of the Galaxy were a little-known superhero team outside of hardcore comics fan circles before their feature film franchise made them household names.

With a "Creature Commandos" series on the way, now's a great time to read about what we know about the show so far, and what you might be able to expect from the series once it finally hits screens.