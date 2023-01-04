Don't Expect To See Wonder Woman In The DCU Anytime Soon

Editor's Note: After the publication of this article, which was based on reporting by Variety, James Gunn appeared to rebuff the notion that Wonder Woman will not be appearing in any DC films in the near future. Replying to a fan's tweet regarding the Wonder Woman details, Gunn wrote, "I hereby debunk it (only because it's not true)." He did not offer further information about any upcoming Wonder Woman appearances in the DCU.

As the newly-minted DC Studios puts 2022 in the rearview mirror, the two men in charge of rebooting the DC universe on film and TV — James Gunn and Peter Safran — are probably hoping that 2023 is a lot less turbulent for the prized franchise than the previous 12 months.

During that time, what was formerly called the DC Extended Universe went on a wild, often embarrassing ride that saw one film, "Batgirl," canceled outright in the final stages of completion, while another, "The Flash," was rocked by the erratic and possibly criminal behavior of its star, Ezra Miller.

Then, just as Gunn and Safran were named co-CEOs of the rebranded DC Studios, Dwayne Johnson made his own move to take over at least a swath of the franchise with a cameo by Henry Cavill as Superman at the end of Johnson's "Black Adam" — only for Cavill's apparent return to the role to be rescinded by Gunn, who revealed that a fresher, younger Superman was part of the new plan.

It also came to light right around the same time that director Patty Jenkins, who had helmed the first two "Wonder Woman" movies, was walking away from "Wonder Woman 3" after serious disagreements with Warner Bros. film heads Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy about the direction of that sub-franchise, with star Gal Gadot's status unclear at the time of Jenkins' exit.

Now, with Gunn and Safran set at some point soon to unveil their initial three-year plan for DC Studios, it seems like we may have a little more clarity on whether Gadot's Wonder Woman is going to stick around as the new era begins.