Aquaman 2 Trailer: What Is The Black Trident & What Are Its Powers?

Several months ahead of the film's theatrical debut, the first trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has been released. The teaser, which runs nearly 3 minutes long, offers DC fans a considerable glimpse at the upcoming movie and, specifically, its James Wan-directed campy vibes. Indeed, the "Aquaman" sequel seems primed to deliver not only a much bigger underwater adventure than its 2018 predecessor, but one that is also more knowingly goofy than most fans might have expected.

The film promises to follow Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) as he is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), in order to take down David Kane, a.k.a. Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). The latter character looks far more powerful in "The Lost Kingdom" than he was in "Aquaman," and that seems to be due, in part, to a weapon he acquires in the sequel that's currently known only as the "Black Trident." The weapon, which glows a sickly green color when it's used, looks to be an ancient relic of some kind, one capable of leveling the playing field between David and Arthur.

"During King Atlan's time, there were seven kingdoms," Orm recalls around the midpoint of the "Lost Kingdom" trailer, adding, "The trident was a curse upon them all." Later, Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) warns Arthur that "the trident's dark magic is spreading." These warnings are accompanied by multiple shots of Black Manta wielding the Black Trident to wreak havoc on Arthur's home and go toe-to-toe with the King of Atlantis himself.

Right now, the Black Trident's specific powers aren't totally clear, but there are a few comic book weapons that could have, at the very least, partly inspired its creation.