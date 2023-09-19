Aquaman 2 Isn't Bringing Back One Key Character (For A Good Reason)

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is sweeping the nation — well, maybe not as much as Warner Bros. Discovery would like, but it's certainly the talk of the town, given the trailer's campy vibes. Although most discussions center on Arthur's baby and his heartbreaking story, the sequel features the return of many ocean-oriented characters, including Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and even Mera (Amber Heard). However, one character won't be making the swim back to Atlantis.

Unfortunately, Willem Dafoe won't be reprising his role as Nuidis Vulko in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," with James Wan confirming the disappointing news to Entertainment Weekly. "Willem is not in this one, no," the director said. "Part of the reason was because his schedule did not work out for us. But what that allowed me to do was expand on Atlanna's role. Atlanna in this one ultimately becomes Arthur's advisor. Because Arthur's not from this world, she helps him better understand the world and the politics of how things work."

In the previous "Aquaman" movie, Vulko plays a significant role in Arthur's rise to King of Atlantis, teaching him how to fight and mentoring the hero from a young age. He even plays a vital role in overthrowing Orm (Patrick Wilson), paving the way for Arthur to rule the oceans. Although Dafoe's schedule conflicted with the sequel's production, Vulko's words of wisdom will surely carry on through Aquaman's next adventure as his mother, Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), fills the void left by Vulko's absence.