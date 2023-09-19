Aquaman 2 Isn't Bringing Back One Key Character (For A Good Reason)
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is sweeping the nation — well, maybe not as much as Warner Bros. Discovery would like, but it's certainly the talk of the town, given the trailer's campy vibes. Although most discussions center on Arthur's baby and his heartbreaking story, the sequel features the return of many ocean-oriented characters, including Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and even Mera (Amber Heard). However, one character won't be making the swim back to Atlantis.
Unfortunately, Willem Dafoe won't be reprising his role as Nuidis Vulko in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," with James Wan confirming the disappointing news to Entertainment Weekly. "Willem is not in this one, no," the director said. "Part of the reason was because his schedule did not work out for us. But what that allowed me to do was expand on Atlanna's role. Atlanna in this one ultimately becomes Arthur's advisor. Because Arthur's not from this world, she helps him better understand the world and the politics of how things work."
In the previous "Aquaman" movie, Vulko plays a significant role in Arthur's rise to King of Atlantis, teaching him how to fight and mentoring the hero from a young age. He even plays a vital role in overthrowing Orm (Patrick Wilson), paving the way for Arthur to rule the oceans. Although Dafoe's schedule conflicted with the sequel's production, Vulko's words of wisdom will surely carry on through Aquaman's next adventure as his mother, Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), fills the void left by Vulko's absence.
Willem Dafoe is a busy man
Although we'd love to see Willem Dafoe swimming through the ocean again in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," Vulko's exclusion from the sequel isn't that surprising. In addition to shooting during COVID, which brought its own scheduling issues, the DC movie went through numerous rounds of reshoots, likely making it a scheduling nightmare for its star-studded cast, especially for someone as in demand as Dafoe.
Thankfully, Dafoe stays busy, so while the Academy Award nominee won't appear in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," fans won't have to look too far to see the talented actor on screen. In 2023 alone, Dafoe stars in six movies, including "Inside" and "Asteroid City," and his most anticipated project, "Poor Things," will be released in early December, just a few weeks before the "Aquaman" sequel. The Frankenstein-like movie features Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter and has already received immense critical acclaim after its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.
Unfortunately, with his absence in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," all signs point toward Dafoe leaving the superhero world behind. The sequel brings an end to the DCEU's tumultuous lifespan, and it doesn't seem very likely that Vulko will have a presence in the new DC Universe moving forward. On top of that, barring any unforeseen multiversal shenanigans, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" seemed to wrap up his villainous stint as the Green Goblin, making a return unlikely. And let's be honest — Dafoe is at his best in the strangest roles, so who knows what character he'll find himself in with this newfound freedom.