Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Release Date, Cast, Plot, Teaser, And More Details

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" figures to be the last film in the oft-criticized DC Extended Universe, ending the series with a bang and paving the way for James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe reboot.

While the future for most DC heroes is incredibly murky (with Henry Cavill not returning to play Superman and "Wonder Woman 3" being abruptly canceled), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) seems to be one of the only characters who may be sticking around for future projects. Momoa himself said as much in a candid interview with Variety, saying, "I'll always be Aquaman. Ain't anyone coming in there and taking s***." As such, it's possible that the events of "Lost Kingdom" will serve as the foundation for the next chapter of the DC Universe, making this film essential viewing for any fans who are excited about Gunn's fresh take on the franchise.

Although "Lost Kingdom" may be an important stepping stone for the new DC Universe, fans are still understandably skeptical about the film, as online rumors claim that Warner Bros. Discovery has given up on the "Aquaman" franchise and expects the film to flop at the box office. With so much doubt looming over the film's impending release, it's important to clarify exactly what's going on with "Lost Kingdom" before the film hits theaters. Here's everything you need to know before the premiere of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."