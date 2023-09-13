Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Release Date, Cast, Plot, Teaser, And More Details
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" figures to be the last film in the oft-criticized DC Extended Universe, ending the series with a bang and paving the way for James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe reboot.
While the future for most DC heroes is incredibly murky (with Henry Cavill not returning to play Superman and "Wonder Woman 3" being abruptly canceled), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) seems to be one of the only characters who may be sticking around for future projects. Momoa himself said as much in a candid interview with Variety, saying, "I'll always be Aquaman. Ain't anyone coming in there and taking s***." As such, it's possible that the events of "Lost Kingdom" will serve as the foundation for the next chapter of the DC Universe, making this film essential viewing for any fans who are excited about Gunn's fresh take on the franchise.
Although "Lost Kingdom" may be an important stepping stone for the new DC Universe, fans are still understandably skeptical about the film, as online rumors claim that Warner Bros. Discovery has given up on the "Aquaman" franchise and expects the film to flop at the box office. With so much doubt looming over the film's impending release, it's important to clarify exactly what's going on with "Lost Kingdom" before the film hits theaters. Here's everything you need to know before the premiere of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
When will Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom be released?
As of this writing, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is slated for release on December 20, 2023 — something that seems impossible, considering that its original release date was planned for 2022.
Fans who have been following the DC Extended Universe will know that "Lost Kingdom" suffered some drastic delays due to the shakeup that occurred following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The movie was initially scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022, before being moved back to March 17, 2023. Finally, the film was moved a third time to its current date.
Further doubt has been cast on this new release date due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, though as of right now, it seems like neither of those strikes will force another delay. If "Lost Kingdom" does commit to this release date, the film will hit theaters smack dab in the middle of the holiday season, competing at the box office with other mid-December releases like "Wonka" and the animated film "Migration."
What is the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?
We can safely assume that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will continue Aquaman's story from his previous appearances in the DC Extended Universe, picking up after the events of the original "Aquaman." As fans might recall, the first film saw the titular superhero defeating his half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), and taking over as king of Atlantis.
According to the official synopsis for "Lost Kingdom," Aquaman's new reign comes under attack after his old enemy Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) arrives in Atlantis seeking revenge. "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all," reads the synopsis, courtesy of DC and Warner Bros. "This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force."
Following the return of Black Manta, Aquaman is forced to team up with his imprisoned brother as the two try desperately to save their family's kingdom and the world from the destructive power of the Black Trident. Outside of this very general summary, we don't have any more information about the plot of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and we probably won't know any other specifics about the story until the film hits theaters.
Who is starring in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?
As previously mentioned, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" stars Jason Momoa as the titular Atlantean king, who also goes by the name of Arthur Curry. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Patrick Wilson reprise their villains from the first film (Manta and Orm respectively), with Temeura Morrison and Nicole Kidman also returning to play Tom Curry and Atlanna.
Also returning to the cast is Amber Heard, who reprises her role as the Atlantean warrior Mera. Heard's involvement with the film continues to be a source of heavy controversy among online fans, with many still petitioning for her removal from "Aquaman" after she lost a civil defamation verdict against Johnny Depp in 2022. Heard is joined by action star Dolph Lundgren, who is set to appear in the film as Mera's father, King Nereus.
Other prominent cast members include Jani Zhao (who plays Stingray, a character created for the film), Randall Park (who plays Dr. Stephen Shin), and Vincent Regan, who is replacing Graham McTavish as the ancient Atlantean king Atlan. While both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck were planned to reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne and Batman in "Lost Kingdom," it has since been reported that their cameos were cut from this final sojourn into the DC Extended Universe.
Who is writing and producing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?
In addition to bringing back Jason Momoa and James Wan for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the film also heralds the return of screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick — a longtime collaborator of Wan's, and the writer behind the original "Aquaman" film.
Aside from "Lost Kingdom," Johnson-McGoldrick has also written screenplays for films like "Wrath of the Titans," and "The Conjuring 2," and television shows like "The Walking Dead." Early reports indicated that at least some of the story for "Lost Kingdom" was based on a pitch that Momoa himself created after the filming of the first "Aquaman." However, as of right now, it's unclear how much of that pitch made it into Johnson-McGoldrick's final script.
The producers behind "Lost Kingdom" include James Wan, Rob Cowan, and Peter Safran (who is also helming the new DC Universe with James Gunn), while the film's executive producers are Galen Vaisman, Walter Hamada, and Michael Clear.
Is there a teaser for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?
DC released the first official teaser for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" on September 10, 2023, giving DC fans their first glimpse of the next adventure for Arthur Curry and his underwater cohorts.
The teaser only clocks in at around thirty seconds of screen time, but still includes a variety of new footage from the upcoming superhero film. The trailer opens with a few quick shots of Aquman swimming underwater and a small fight with a spider-like robot. From there, we get a close-up of Black Manta –- sporting scars on his face from his last encounter with the Atlantean king, and saying, "I'm gonna kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear."
This is followed by a montage that ought to get DC fans pumped for Aquaman's latest adventure, featuring giant sea monsters, underwater battleships, and what looks like Storm the Seahorse, who serves as Aquaman's faithful mount in the comic books. The teaser ends with a battle between Aquaman and Black Manta, as they lock tridents under the sea. As exciting as this teaser already is, fans ought to be prepared for even more footage when the full-length trailer debuts on September 14, 2023.
What will Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom be rated?
As of right now, there's no confirmation regarding how "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will be rated. The teaser itself ends with a large title card that reads "This Film is Not Yet Rated," which certainly seems a little odd considering the year-long buildup to this film's release.
For the most part, movies across the DC Extended Universe have almost all stuck to a PG-13 rating, with occasional films like "The Suicide Squad," "Birds of Prey," and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" dipping into R-rated territory. The original "Aquaman" was rated PG-13, as were "Wonder Woman," "Man of Steel," and 2023's "The Flash," meaning that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will likely earn a PG-13 rating, as well.
Although we can only speculate about why the film has yet to secure a rating, it's worth mentioning that the franchise has already had plenty of conflict with the Motion Picture Association of America. In addition to making the director's cut of "Justice League" rated R, the MPAA also gave an R rating to the extended version of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which was rated PG-13 in theaters. Regardless of the reason for this delay, parents wishing to bring their kids to see "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will no doubt be hoping for a confirmed rating to arrive with the film's upcoming trailer.