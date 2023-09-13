20 Movies So Bad They Killed The Studios That Made Them

It may not seem like it, but making movies is a risky business. Even going back to the medium's beginning, it costs an exorbitant amount of money to bring a film from the idea phase to something people pay to see. These days, little has changed, and studios often cough up tens or even hundreds of millions to see a movie produced, distributed, and marketed, so there's a lot of cash riding on whether or not a film does well.

Even when a movie makes gobs of money, many fall short of their break-even point. If a studio pays $100 million to make a film, the break-even point is often double or even 2.5 times the production budget due to marketing and distribution costs. So even when a film appears to do well, that doesn't always mean the studio fatcats will be laughing their way to the bank — a lot of movies actually lose the studios money.

Often, studios can make these losses up via streaming and other means. But occasionally, a box office bomb is so bad that the studio behind it has little option but to shut its doors. This has happened several times over the past century or so, and some do so poorly that they tank the studios that made them. It doesn't happen often, but each of these films took their studios down with them, and some may surprise you.