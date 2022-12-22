Facts Only True Fans Of It's A Wonderful Life Would Know

When it comes to the holiday season, few films capture the wholesome spirit of the most wonderful time of the year quite like Frank Capra's 1946 classic "It's a Wonderful Life." The film has gone down in movie history as one of the all-time greats — but unlike most revered films of the first half of the 20th century, it carries an intrinsic excuse to be rediscovered every year; it is part of the annual Christmastime traditions of countless families. According to the American Film Institute, "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the top 100 movies ever made, ranking at spot number 20, between 1954's "On the Waterfront" and 1974's "Chinatown."

"It's a Wonderful Life" tells the oft-tragic tale of a man named George Bailey who, when pushed to his limits one fateful evening, is on the verge of throwing his life away. But it's Christmas Eve, and a tender intervention by a guardian angel is determined to drive home the message that no life is wasted so long as it has yielded friends, love and community.

By the mid '40s, writer/director Frank Capra had already made a name for himself. Films like "It Happened One Night," "You Can't Take It With You," and "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (also with James Stewart) had earned him a reputation as a heartfelt, sincere observer of human behavior. "It's a Wonderful Life" was originally a commercial disappointment, leading to its copyright lapse, newfound status as a public domain darling, and eventual rediscovery as a royalty-free holiday staple for TV stations.

The sentimental Christmas classic has since become the most enduring example of a unique filmography frequently that coined the term "Capra-esque."

It's difficult to imagine a world where "It's a Wonderful Life" was never born; it has become such an iconic part of American popular culture, parodied and referenced constantly, that a classic 1986 "Saturday Night Live" sketch depicted a supposed "lost ending" to the film where George Bailey got revenge on Mr. Potter via angry mob; in 2010, the same show presented a Hanukkah-tinted take; in 2022, another "SNL" sketch" would depict a perverted take on a "Wonderful"-ish distraught man and guardian angel peering creepily through a family's window. How many other films could you imagine warranting parody sketches in 1986, 2010 and 2022, to audiences young and old who would get the joke?

Despite all this recognition, there are still plenty of "Wonderful" facts the average fan doesn't know. So hee-haw, it's time to stop talking her to death, lasso the moon, and appreciate that this is a very interesting situation: It's time to discuss some forgotten facts about the most Capra-esque of holiday classics.