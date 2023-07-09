The Untold Truth Of Titanic

James Cameron has experienced plenty of highs in his career to date, but the pinnacle of his success will likely always be the Oscar juggernaut "Titanic." His talent extends beyond compelling storytelling — the Canadian filmmaker possesses a unique ability to tap into the spirit of the times, a skill unmatched by his contemporaries. Equally noteworthy is his knack for finding executives who shield him from the barrage of criticism that tends to arise from those who come to appreciate his vision only after the fact.

Today, even the most casual fan is aware that "Titanic" shattered records, both at the Academy Awards and at the box office. A more devoted fan might be aware that this achievement was completely unprecedented at the time. The film presented immense challenges during production, and the media had predicted its failure, expecting it to become one of the biggest flops in cinematic history. This epic tale of love and tragedy is over 25 years old now, but the story behind it never gets any less interesting. It's time to delve into the lesser-known facts about this Cameron classic.