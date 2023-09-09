'80s Box Office Bombs That Are Actually Worth Watching

Moviemaking is a serious business that involves thousands of people and millions of dollars. Most modern movies cost well over $20 million to produce, with some costing several hundred million to bring to life. When a film does well, it profits the studio, and things keep on rolling. It becomes a serious problem when things go poorly, so box office bombs are no joke.

Conventional wisdom is that a movie must earn as much as twice its production budget to break even. This is because promotional costs often match production costs. Back in the 1980s, films were significantly cheaper to make than they are today, but box office bombs had the same impact. It's unfortunate when a movie fails to earn back its budget, but that doesn't always mean it's a terrible film.

A movie can bomb because of other films released at the same time that are more popular, bad word of mouth, crummy reviews by critics, and more. Whatever the reason, not all box office bombs from the 1980s were terrible. Plenty of cinematic stinkers are well worth your time, and you may be surprised to discover that several films you love weren't financially successful, at least at first.