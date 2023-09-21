Every Wrong Lesson Hollywood Learned From Blockbusters - From Dark Knight To The MCU

If Nicole Kidman's now-iconic AMC ad is to be believed, the movies really are magic. According to her, "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this."

And she's not wrong. Movies certainly can be magical. There's no denying that, and after movie theaters were shuttered for over a year during the COVID-19 crisis, cinephiles and casual fans alike can finally once again experience the joy of grabbing a bucket of popcorn and checking out the newest releases in theaters ... as the studios who make those movies profit from said joy.

Here's the thing, though. From a studio mindset, that's really what moviemaking is all about, right? Profit. At the end of the day, the entertainment industry is just that: an industry. Especially as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue in Hollywood, it has become clear that, when all is said and done, studios just want to make a ton of money, which is why Hollywood executives have, from time to time, learned the completely wrong lessons from some of their biggest successes (or even their failures: remember when Sony couldn't read the room and re-released "Morbius" just so it could bomb at the box office twice?).

From superhero movies turning into joyless grit-fests to giant CGI armies in every fantasy film, here are the times when Hollywood crafted cinematic masterpieces, misunderstood the recipe, and spoiled the broth.