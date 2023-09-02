Every Record Barbie Has Broken (So Far)

It truly has been the summer of "Barbie."

Greta Gerwig's take on the famous doll managed to turn the whole world pink. It's also brought the global box office — hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the siren lure of streaming media, and various economic downturns — into the black. But it's not just a huge financial success; it's become a cultural event, giving audience members a reason to dress up and wear their fanciest pink outfits to screenings. It encouraged "Barbie"-based snacks, meetups, and more, which turned movie theaters into gathering places in a way they hadn't been since the pandemic. And on top of all of that, "Barbie" is a record holder.

And they aren't just notable moneymaking records. "Barbie" — much like the titular toy, who went into space before man landed on the moon and became an American president decades before Vice President Kamala Harris attained the office — has pioneered a new path for Hollywood. The movie has broken down walls and set records for women in film and the motion picture industry at large. Here's a rundown of all the records "Barbie" has claimed since its July 2023 release.