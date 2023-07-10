Deadpool 3 Confirms Wolverine's Iconic Yellow Suit - What This Means For The MCU's X-Men
Ever since production began on "Deadpool 3," rumors surrounding the upcoming threequel have gone ballistic across the internet, suggesting a slew of nostalgic cameos were on the way — including the possibility of three original X-Men joining Hugh Jackman's already confirmed comeback as Wolverine. Pair that with the recent news of Jennifer Garner's second resurrection as Elektra, and "Deadpool 3" is shaping up to be quite the multiversal story ... which is only fitting, since this film will mark the arrival of the Merc with a Mouth into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
As if that wasn't exciting enough, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman woke up on the morning of July 10th and decided to break the internet, giving fans our first official look at Deadpool and Wolverine in "Deadpool 3." While both heroes are back and looking better than ever, all eyes are on Jackman, as he finally is getting the opportunity to don Wolverine's iconic yellow suit on the big screen, triumphantly casting aside Cyclops' 2000s-era taunts about spandex.
Thankfully, Jackman's yellow number is just as glorious as anyone could've imagined. Wolverine's new look for "Deadpool 3" looks as if he's jumped straight from the pages of Marvel's "Astonishing X-Men" run, with Jackman sporting the classic yellow suit with blue accents, every bit as vibrant as they ever did in the comics. Interestingly, this version features sleeves covering Jackman's arms, a change from his comic-book counterpart. The first look also notably doesn't include Wolverine's iconic cowl, but given how comic-accurate Jackman's costume is, many are assuming it'll appear at least for a few moments of screentime.
This yellow reveal does pose an interesting question, though. If Jackman's Wolverine variant in this film gets to wear the classic duds, does it mean a future MCU Wolverine will wear something else?
What could this mean for the MCU's X-Men - and Logan, in particular?
While Wolverine's iconic yellow suit is more than enough to build hype for "Deadpool 3," it could also give fans an idea of what Marvel Studios plans to do with the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Unfortunately, Wolverine wearing his yellow and blue suit in "Deadpool 3" probably means the MCU version of the character is going in another direction: the MCU, when it does reboot characters from past franchises, takes pains not to repeat the past. Marvel Studios will want a clear way to differentiate their character from Jackman's portrayal. And on a visual level, that means the odds are pretty decent that instead of the MCU Wolverine wearing yellow and tiger stripes, he may instead don the fan-favorite orange and brown costume.
First introduced in "X-Men" #139, Wolverine's brown suit quickly became an iconic design for the character, wearing it throughout the '80s and early '90s. In recent years, the costume has had a resurgence, with Logan wearing a modernized version for the current "X-Men" run, priming it for a live-action debut.
As for the X-Men, Wolverine's yellow suit in "Deadpool 3" bodes well for the entire team. X-Men movies of the past decided to forgo many of the characters' comic book costumes, giving them generic leather uniforms instead. However, if Wolverine's new look is anything to go off of, it's probably a sign that the MCU will embrace the brighter colors that the X-Men are known for. Of course, this is all speculation, but it certainly seems like X-Men fans are in for a treat whenever the mutants come to the MCU.
Wolverine's iconic suit has been a long time coming
While everybody's favorite healing factor bros look better than ever for their upcoming multiversal buddy cop adventure, Hugh Jackman finally getting his hands on Wolverine's yellow suit pays off his longstanding commitment to bringing Logan to life.
Over 20 years ago, when "X-Men" first hit theaters, it infamously threw out the characters' classic comic book looks. Indeed, as previously alluded to, when Wolverine (Jackman) roasts the costumes, Cyclops (James Marsden) asks if he would've preferred yellow spandex. While the "yellow spandex" scene is now iconic, the simple answer was ... well, yes, that is what fans want. And yes, fans have been waiting to see their favorite "X-Men" characters don their classic suits ever since. The MCU has proven that even the brightly-colored costume of Captain America can shine onscreen, so there's no reason we can't get great X-Men outfits.
In Wolverine's case, though, "Deadpool 3" will finally pay off years of hopes, dreams, and one canceled scene that never was paid off — that is, "The Wolverine" filmed an alternate ending featuring Yukio (Rila Fukushima) gifting Logan a yellow and brown suit, only for it not to make the final cut. In an interview with Screen Rant, director James Mangold said, "I somehow feel that if somehow we ever put Hugh [Jackman] into one of those outfits, people would not be happy."
While that may have been the case back then, fans seem more than excited to see Jackman finally get his yellow suit in "Deadpool 3."