Deadpool 3 Confirms Wolverine's Iconic Yellow Suit - What This Means For The MCU's X-Men

Ever since production began on "Deadpool 3," rumors surrounding the upcoming threequel have gone ballistic across the internet, suggesting a slew of nostalgic cameos were on the way — including the possibility of three original X-Men joining Hugh Jackman's already confirmed comeback as Wolverine. Pair that with the recent news of Jennifer Garner's second resurrection as Elektra, and "Deadpool 3" is shaping up to be quite the multiversal story ... which is only fitting, since this film will mark the arrival of the Merc with a Mouth into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman woke up on the morning of July 10th and decided to break the internet, giving fans our first official look at Deadpool and Wolverine in "Deadpool 3." While both heroes are back and looking better than ever, all eyes are on Jackman, as he finally is getting the opportunity to don Wolverine's iconic yellow suit on the big screen, triumphantly casting aside Cyclops' 2000s-era taunts about spandex.

Thankfully, Jackman's yellow number is just as glorious as anyone could've imagined. Wolverine's new look for "Deadpool 3" looks as if he's jumped straight from the pages of Marvel's "Astonishing X-Men" run, with Jackman sporting the classic yellow suit with blue accents, every bit as vibrant as they ever did in the comics. Interestingly, this version features sleeves covering Jackman's arms, a change from his comic-book counterpart. The first look also notably doesn't include Wolverine's iconic cowl, but given how comic-accurate Jackman's costume is, many are assuming it'll appear at least for a few moments of screentime.

This yellow reveal does pose an interesting question, though. If Jackman's Wolverine variant in this film gets to wear the classic duds, does it mean a future MCU Wolverine will wear something else?