Wheel Of Time Season 2: The Hairy Reason Fans Should Be Excited For Episode 5 - Exclusive

"The Wheel of Time" features a lot of hairstyles — as is to be expected in a world known for its diversity of peoples, races, cultures, and biomes. The peoples from each area have their own distinct coiffure, ranging from the simple yet significant braids in the Two Rivers to the red-headed locks of the desert-dwelling Aiel to the elaborate avant-garde headdresses of the upper class in Cairhien.

Looper recently had a chance to visit the set at Jordan Studios, where "The Wheel of Time" is brought to life by Amazon Studios' creative team. We dropped into one stage where iconic hair and makeup artist Davina Lamont told us some of the details that go into creating so many headpieces for a single show. (She said for Season 2, she had done around 560 fittings and had over 400 wigs ready to go at a moment's notice.)

When we asked Lamont if there was a particular episode in the new season that she was excited for fans to see, as far as hair is concerned, she confidently answered, "Yes — going forward, these are huge. I am really happy or proud of Egwene in Episode 5, so I can't wait for the fans to see this scene."

Lamont went on to tease the importance of the sequence in question: "It is dramatic, and it blows my mind the effect of what she has achieved in the scene. Once the fans all see this, they'll understand why I like it so much." With Episode 5 right around the corner, it will be interesting to see what this hairy sequence is and why Lamont is so proud of what she and Madeleine Madden (who plays Egwene) have accomplished.