Sarah Polley Reveals Why It Took Her So Long To Direct Another Film After Stories We Tell

During the earlier years of her life, Sarah Polley was best known as a child actress, with roles in Terry Gilliam's "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen" and "Road to Avonlea." As a young woman, she took more nuanced and complex roles, like the troubled Nicole in "The Sweet Hereafter," the impulsive Ronna in "Go," and the dying Ann in 2006's "My Life Without Me." While Polley was always a talented actress, it was her debut film as director for "Away From Her," which film critic Roger Ebert called "a heartbreaking masterpiece," that showcased how brilliant and skillful Polley could be.

It would be six years before Polley made her follow-up film, 2011's "Take This Waltz," starring Michelle Williams and Seth Rogan. While thematically different from "Away From Her," the script was her own. "I wanted to make a film about the concept of emptiness and about life having a gap in it," Polley told IndieWire. A year later, she made the documentary "Stories We Tell," a film she had begun in 2006. Focused on her family and Polley's quest to find the answer to a question that has always plagued her, it is also an homage to her own mother, who died when she was 11.

Then Polley dropped out of the public eye. With the recent release of "Women Talking," the first film she's directed in ten years, she's finally revealing what led to her prolonged absence.