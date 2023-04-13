The Highlander Reboot Is Still In The Works, According To Director Chad Stahelski - Exclusive

If there can be only one — one "Highlander" reboot, that is — then Chad Stahelski certainly seems like an obvious choice to direct it. The former stunt coordinator and fight choreographer has risen over the last decade to become one of the top action directors around, thanks to his deft handling of all four movies in the "John Wick" franchise, including his 2014 directorial debut (along with co-director David Leitch) on the original and the recently released "John Wick: Chapter 4."

As for "Highlander," a fresh remake of the 1986 fantasy cult classic — in which a Scotsman named Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) learns he is a member of a race of immortal beings who possess a fearsome power known as the Quickening — has been in development since at least 2008, with Stahelski coming aboard the project in 2016 and actor Henry Cavill reportedly attached to star in 2021.

Not much has been heard on the "Highlander" front since then, with Cavill busy starring in "The Witcher" series and the "Enola Holmes" movies, and Stahelski expanding the "John Wick" universe to four films in addition to a spin-off feature and a TV show. But as Stahelski told Looper in our exclusive interview, "Highlander" is still a going concern — at least for him.

"Still working on the script a little bit," he said when asked about its progress. "It's a little tough to crack because when there can be only one and you kill the one, you don't want to paint yourself into that corner quite yet. It's something I love. We know how deep the mythology is, but ... there's no purpose in going back and remaking the original. The first one was good, bad, awesome, quirky, fun, all wrapped into one ... to try to give it anything but an original perspective would do it a disservice."