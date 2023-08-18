Blue Beetle Review: Likable But Extremely Generic Superhero Fare

There was a time when all you had to do was put a superhero film in theaters and it was basically a license to print money. But after the genre's enjoyed a stranglehold on the entertainment industry for two decades, it's beginning to seem like that's not the case anymore. Enter "Blue Beetle," a humble flick about a superhero no one but comic book aficionados has heard of, starring an actor whose biggest credit is "Cobra Kai." In a landscape where DC is having trouble getting their big hitters to perform, what hope does this scrappy little hero have? On the whole, "Blue Beetle" is likable but generic — it doesn't do enough to function as a satisfying standalone film. And although it features a charming lead performance from Xolo Maridueña, it's difficult to overlook the fact that he's saddled with a fundamentally underwritten character.

When Jaime Reyes (Maridueña) returns home from college with big plans to attend law school in Gotham, he's met with a host of bad news. His father (Damián Alcázar) has had a heart attack, and his family had to close their shop and are about to lose their home after their landlord tripled the rent. Determined to help his family, he sets his academic plans to the side and gets a job, where he crosses paths with textbook villainous arms manufacturer Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) and her niece, Jenny (Bruna Marquezine), the two of whom have an adversarial relationship due to contrasting visions for the family company. One thing leads to another, and Jenny ends up entrusting Jaime with a mysterious blue scarab she stole from her aunt.

What she doesn't expect, however, is for the scarab to physically attach itself to Jaime's spinal column, merging into his central nervous system to turn him into the superheroic Blue Beetle. Under normal circumstances, this would be fine – after all, what 22-year-old kid wouldn't want superpowers, even if they came with a weird blue bug embedded into their back? But we quickly learn that this scarab is actually the key ingredient in Victoria's plans for her new one-man-army weapons system, and she's determined to get it back by any means necessary.