Blue Beetle Set To Dethrone Barbie At The Box Office (But It May Still Underwhelm)

It's been a tough few weeks for any movies not titled "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer." While films like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" and "Talk to Me" have performed well for themselves, no August movie has really been able to break through the conversation that's been going on ever since "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" were released in late July. "Oppenheimer," for its part, has made well over $600 million despite being an R-rated, 3-hour-long drama, while Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has already crossed $1 billion at the box office.

The latter title has the potential to dethrone "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" as this year's highest-grossing movie and has already broken several previously long-standing box office records. With all that in mind, it looks like this weekend will be the first in nearly a month where "Barbie" doesn't hold the No. 1 spot. Indeed, a new report from Variety reveals that "Blue Beetle" is on track to be this weekend's highest-grossing movie. The new DC superhero film, which is, like "Barbie," a Warner Bros. Discovery title, reportedly raked in $10 million on its opening day (counting its $3.3 million early preview earnings).

Right now, "Blue Beetle" is expected to gross around $25 million in its opening weekend. That'll give it the weekend's top box office spot, but it's not enough to get "Blue Beetle" off to a particularly explosive start. On the contrary, the film is on track to earn less in its first weekend than both of Warner Bros.' previous 2023 superhero movies, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "The Flash," which are still considered major box office disappointments.