Why The Flash Bombed At The Box Office

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Flash."

After one of the most chaotic and controversial production cycles seen in recent years, "The Flash" is finally in theaters. The superhero flick was released on June 16 in the United States, backed by a hefty budget of $200 million, with an additional $100 million reportedly being spent on marketing.

As of now, according to recent box-office reports by Deadline and Variety, it doesn't look like Warner Bros. will be getting a proper return from "The Flash." In the United States, the film only earned around $55 million during its first three days, and projections for the future are not looking good. Internationally, the movie seems only to have captured around $75 million. Overall, "The Flash" has only made about $139 million thus far, definitely not what studio heads were hoping for.

This may come as an awkward surprise since the film was being touted as one of the best superhero flicks ever made prior to its release, with comparisons to "The Dark Knight" being brought up earlier in the year. Ahead of its release, the movie had several high-profile supporters. Naturally, DCU boss James Gunn had monumental praise for "The Flash." Allegedly, Tom Cruise personally professed how much he loved the film to director Andy Muschietti.

So what went wrong? Why is "The Flash" stumbling and tripping at the finish line? Well, there's several reasons, some more obvious than others.