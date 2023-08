Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Barbie Officially Ends The Dark Knight's Domestic Box Office Reign

Wanna see a magic trick? "Barbie" just made a "Dark Knight" domestic box office record disappear.

The domestic box office earnings for "Barbie" have officially surpassed $537.5 million, Deadline reports, making it the most lucrative U.S. release in Warner Bros.' 100-year history. That honor was previously held by Christopher Nolan's 2008 superhero film "The Dark Knight," which netted $534.9 million.

It is the latest of several record-smashing feats for Greta Gerwig's ode to the world's most recognizable doll. Following its $162 million opening weekend, "Barbie" became the highest-earning debut from a female director. Previously, "Barbie" surpassed "Frozen II" ($477.4 million) on the all-time domestic charts, making Gerwig the highest-grossing female director in the U.S. (besting Jennifer Lee). While "Barbie" ($1.2 billion) has yet to beat "Frozen II" ($1.4 billion) globally, Gerwig is the highest-grossing live-action director worldwide, topping "Captain Marvel" co-director Anna Boden ($1.13 billion).

The record-breaking "Barbie" box office is all the more newsworthy given the film's inextricable link to Christopher Nolan.