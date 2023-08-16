Barbie Officially Ends The Dark Knight's Domestic Box Office Reign

Wanna see a magic trick? "Barbie" just made a "Dark Knight" domestic box office record disappear.

The domestic box office earnings for "Barbie" have officially surpassed $537.5 million, Deadline reports, making it the most lucrative U.S. release in Warner Bros.' 100-year history. That honor was previously held by Christopher Nolan's 2008 superhero film "The Dark Knight," which netted $534.9 million.

It is the latest of several record-smashing feats for Greta Gerwig's ode to the world's most recognizable doll. Following its $162 million opening weekend, "Barbie" became the highest-earning debut from a female director. Previously, "Barbie" surpassed "Frozen II" ($477.4 million) on the all-time domestic charts, making Gerwig the highest-grossing female director in the U.S. (besting Jennifer Lee). While "Barbie" ($1.2 billion) has yet to beat "Frozen II" ($1.4 billion) globally, Gerwig is the highest-grossing live-action director worldwide, topping "Captain Marvel" co-director Anna Boden ($1.13 billion).

The record-breaking "Barbie" box office is all the more newsworthy given the film's inextricable link to Christopher Nolan.