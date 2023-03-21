Zachary Levi Blames Marketing For Shazam 2's Failure At The Box Office

The painful postmortem analysis of the dismal opening of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is continuing. Zachary Levi, the actor who plays the titular character, is weighing in on the film's soft $30 million domestic opening against its reported $110 million-plus production budget. Levi feels that the marketing of the film is at least partially to blame for its lackluster opening. In response to a fan's tweet about the poor ticket sales, Levi said, "I think the biggest issue we're having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren't aware of that. Which is just a shame."

The box office tally is far short of the $53.5 million the original "Shazam" earned in its 2019 opening frame. Adding insult to injury, the cost of the original "Shazam!" was cheaper than the sequel, with a reported budget of $100 million. In addition to production expenses, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" cost Warner Bros. $100 million to market.

The marketing issue regarding the lack of a family audience, however, wasn't the only matter that Levi broached in his Twitter conversation with the fan. The actor also gave his thoughts on the superhero moviegoing audience — specifically the fans of director Zack Snyder's DC work — who have been very vocal online about the new direction of DC's movies.